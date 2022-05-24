SGA executive team prepares for new term, sets eyes on student housing

Despite the claim that San Antonio was always a nice friendly city which never had a riot, or was profoundly racist, nothing could be further from the truth. According to The Fredericksburg Manuscripts by Ken Knopp, “In the early 1850’s the idea was born by Southern lazy slave owners to develop their own separate republics or nations with laws to protect chattel slavery and plantation owners. King Cotton grew only in the warmest of climates—and all the scheming of the Knights of the Golden Circle (KGC) involved only semi-tropical and tropical countries. It was their own perversion of ‘Manifest Destiny’ that held the superiority of the white man over the God given right –rather, duty–to own Negro slaves. According to them, the God created the Negro to fulfill this destiny of the white man.”’

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO