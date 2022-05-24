ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New MnDOT Commissioner is a Veteran MnDOT Employee

By Associated Press
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz has named Nancy Daubenberger as his new transportation commissioner, a post she had filled on an interim basis...

