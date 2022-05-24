New MnDOT Commissioner is a Veteran MnDOT Employee

A major Minnesota employer is being fined more than $2.8 million for violating pollution-related regulations. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency says the civil penalty stems from a two-year investigation involving a series of hazardous waste violations at the 3M plant in Cottage Grove. It found numerous violations dating back to 1996 involving materials sent to the facilities incinerator, the storage of about 1300 containers of hazardous waste, releases from damaged storage containers, and a variety of infractions concerning testing for hazardous materials in the plant's waste stream and failing to meet the requirements of the permits issued for operating the facility.

COTTAGE GROVE, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO