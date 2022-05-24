ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Center, CO

Heroin, Meth and Fentanyl Pills Seized by Center Police

By Bob Richards
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn May 22nd, at approximately 2:30pm, Officers executed a search warrant on the residence of Osvaldo Munoz based upon the arrest and confidential information which led officers to believe that Munoz was dealing narcotics out of his residence behind the Center School. The search warrant was successful as 410 grams (nearly...

KXRM

Pueblo burglary, shooting suspect identified, more details released

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department has identified the suspect in a burglary and shooting that occurred on Thursday, as well as further details on the incident. Just before 6:45 a.m. on Thursday, May 26, Pueblo Police were sent to a business on East 4th Street on a burglary. Someone from the business chased […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

May 27 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is looking for two wanted street criminals.  Aaron Bernal, 38, is a Hispanic male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is 5’07” and 160 pounds. Bernal has a no bond warrant for: Sex Assault which includes Assault/Child/Position – Trust – Pattern Assault – Overcome Victim’s Will […]
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Deputies arrest Pueblo shooting suspect in La Junta

LA JUNTA, Colo. (KKTV) - UPDATE (10 a.m.): The sheriff’s office says the suspect is in custody. We are still working to get more information. _______________________________________________________. PREVIOUS (5/26): The Otero County Sheriff’s Office is advising residents in the Elm and Canal area to stay in their homes while deputies...
LA JUNTA, CO
Suspect Arrested in Alamosa Shooting

Alamosa, CO – On May 21, 2022 officers responded to the 800 block of 10th Street for a reported shooting. Upon officers arrival it was discovered a male victim was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to his leg. The victim was treated at the Alamosa emergency room for a non-life threatening injury. Officers and Detectives processed the scene and after a couple days of gathering information and working all leads, an arrest has been made.
ALAMOSA, CO
Alamosa Police Seize Firearms, Suspected Meth and Heroin in Drug Raid

Alamosa, CO – On Friday May 20, 2022, Detectives from the Alamosa Police Department obtained a search warrant for 1703 Sunset Drive in regards to illegal drug activities. While executing the search warrant, several individuals were contacted inside the residence. Bryan Gallardo, 35 year old Alamosa resident, was taken into custody for an active drug warrant out of Alamosa County. Donald Atencio Jr., 34 year old Monte Vista resident, was taken into custody for Unlawful Possession of a schedule I and II Controlled Substance, Unlawful Distribution of a schedule I and schedule II Controlled Substance, and special offender weapon violation. Debbie Gurule, 28 year old Monte Vista resident, was taken into custody for Unlawful Possession of a schedule I and II Controlled Substance, Unlawful Distribution of a schedule I and schedule II Controlled Substance, special offender weapon violation, tampering with physical evidence and obstructing government operations. Ryan Trujillo, 36 year old Alamosa resident, was released with a summons for resisting/obstructing.
ALAMOSA, CO
Busted in Cripple Creek

Cripple Creek Arrest Reports for 05/15/2022 to 05/21/2022. 05-19-2022 Samuel Eduardo Samora, 75 years old of Trinidad, was summonsed and released for10-6-40 Urination/Defecation in Public. 05-21-2022 Rio Damian Grainick, 47 years old of Boulder, was arrested and transported to the Teller County Jail for 18-6-803.5: Violation of a Protection Order...
CRIPPLE CREEK, CO
KKTV

Investigation underway after man is found dead on Pueblo’s east side

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Detectives are investigating the death of a man found in a Pueblo neighborhood as suspicious. Police were called to the 1500 block of La Crosse Avenue on Pueblo’s east side just after 4:30 p.m. Monday for a reported body. Responding officers found a man dead on scene. It’s unclear if the body was found outdoors or inside a home.
PUEBLO, CO
Daily Record

Top stories on the Daily Record website from May 15-22

The following are the top stories from the Cañon City Daily Record’s website from May 15-22. The Daily Record website had more than 80,000 page views for the entire week. Cañon City Police Department: Man arrested for DUI. 4.1k visitors. 5,575 page views. James Walker found not...
CANON CITY, CO
KXRM

Pueblo County Sheriff warns of people impersonating deputies

PUEBLO, Colo. — Law enforcement in Pueblo are warning the public of several men possibly impersonating Sheriff’s Office deputies. The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) posted about the incident on their Facebook page, saying that just after 5 a.m. on May 17, a male wearing what appeared to be clothing with a Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office […]
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
pagosadailypost.com

READY, FIRE, AIM: Pagosa, You Seriously Let Me Down

It seemed like an ideal location. Unpolluted air. Clean water. A nearby ski area. It even had concrete sidewalks in some places. And trees. Lots of trees. But they don’t block the view, unless you get too close to them. Mostly, though, it was the isolation. The idea of...
PAGOSA SPRINGS, CO
Alamosa Valley Courier

Mexico holds great promise for SLV potato growers

MONTE VISTA – For almost a quarter of a century, potato growers in the United States have wanted full access to the market in Mexico. That goal was finally accomplished on May 11 when the first shipment of U.S. potatoes crossed into Mexico, headed south past the border zone and into the interior of the country.
MONTE VISTA, CO
Colorado Newsline

Lauren Boebert, Don Coram clash at first debate ahead of GOP primary for Colorado’s 3rd District

State Sen. Don Coram tried to paint himself as a moderate, experienced alternative to incumbent U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert during the first debate between the candidates ahead of the Republican primary elections. “As George Washington said in his farewell address, our biggest threat to our young republic is excessive partisanship. We have a nation that […] The post Lauren Boebert, Don Coram clash at first debate ahead of GOP primary for Colorado’s 3rd District appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
coloradotimesrecorder.com

Yet Another Colorado Republican Fundraiser Giving Away an AR-15 Rifle

To encourage citizens to attend its June 11 “Big Tent” candidate debate, Teller Country Republican Party will be once again giving away a semi-automatic AR-15 rifle to the winner of its “Awesome Silent Auction.”. The southern Colorado Republican group is not only publicizing the chance to win...
COLORADO STATE

