Spartanburg increases pay for public works employees as $47M budget nears approval

SCDOT NOTICE TO POTENTIAL PROPOSERS BRIDGE PACKAGE 14 "CHEROKEE" - DESIGN-BUILD PROJECT SCDOT will hold an open-forum meeting on June 1, 2022 at 10:30 am with prospective proposers interested in submitting responses to the upcoming Request for Qualifications for Bridge Package 14 design-build project in Cherokee County, SC. The purpose of this meeting will be to gather information on design-build industry's interest in the project and to improve the design-build industry's understanding of the project requirements. SCDOT will reserve 60 minutes for this open-forum meeting to be held via Webex video conferencing. Please see the project website for login information. https://www.scdot.org/business/BridgePackage14.aspx. This meeting is not mandatory and will not have bearing on the potential short-listing process. Any questions regarding this open-forum meeting should be directed to Carmen Wright, Chief Procurement Officer for Project Delivery with the South Carolina Department of Transportation by email at WrightCL@scdot.org or at 955 Park Street, Room 101, Columbia, SC 29201. AD# 2004028.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO