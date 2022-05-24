ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg, SC

Spartanburg increases pay for public works employees as $47M budget nears approval

By Chris Lavender clavender@postandcourier.com
The Post and Courier
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPARTANBURG — A proposed $47 million budget for the next fiscal year will be up for final approval by Spartanburg City Council on June 13. The budget includes a 3 percent cost of living increase for all city employees, with an additional 2 percent increase for public works employees. City Manager...

www.postandcourier.com

