Angels Coach Mike Gallego Talks with CtPG

By Jeff Joiner
 3 days ago

Very good Q&A and was good to hear about a lot of positive things going on with Trouty setting examples and mentoring the youits. The chemistry is there as we fans can see after every Homerun and seeing the excitement after great plays. Confidence will only grow with the Angels as...

ESPN

Vlad Jr homers off Shohei Ohtani, Blue Jays top Angels 6-3

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- — After Vladimir Guerrero Jr. pulled Shohei Ohtani's high curveball down the left field line, the Toronto slugger stuck an index finger in the air. That's one career homer off Ohtani by his top rival for last season's AL MVP award. A few innings later, Guerrero's Blue Jays also had their first win over the Angels' two-way star.
MLB Trade Rumors

Angels select Juan Lagares, designate Mike Mayers

The Angels announced that they have selected the contract of outfielder Juan Lagares. In a corresponding move, right-hander Mike Mayers has been designated for assignment. After spending his entire big league career with the Mets, Lagaras joined a new organization for the first time last year, signing a minor league deal with the Angels. He ended up getting into 112 games for the Halos last year, hitting .236/.266/.372 for a 71 wRC+. Generally regarded as a glove-first player, that production was just a bit below his career batting line of .252/.293/.363, 80 wRC+. The 33-year-old signed another minors deal with the Angels just over two weeks ago and has played seven games for Triple-A Salt Lake Bees, hitting .308/.379/.462 in that time.
Yardbarker

Rangers Drop Series Opener At Angels

The Texas Rangers dropped the opener of a three-game series 5-3 at the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night. Texas falls to 18-23 overall and 1-4 on its 10-game, 11-day road trip. The Rangers lost three of four over the weekend at the Houston Astros. The Angels, second in the...
Taylor Ward
Mike Gallego
Mike Trout
FOX Sports

Trevor Story named American League Player of the Week

Trevor Story has found his swing. After a slow start, the Boston Red Sox second baseman broke out in a big way with an incredible seven-game stretch en route to being named Major League Baseball’s American League Player of the Week. Story batted .360 and slugged 1.120 with six...
