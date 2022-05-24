ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler Herro to miss several weeks?

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
NBA on ESPN: .@Ramona Shelburne says Tyler Herro is pushing to play through his groin injury “This is an injury … that would normally keep him out 2-4 weeks if this was the regular season.”

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Tyler Herro questionable for Game 5 vs. Celtics; Jimmy Butler off Heat injury report. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…5:41 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

A look at the free-throw disparity between the Heat and Celtics in Games 3 and 4. Did the Celtics really just play a more aggressive style? miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, a Tyler Herro injury update and Jimmy Butler no longer on injury report – 5:28 PM

JD Shaw @JShawNBA

The Heat are not listing Jimmy Butler (knee) on their injury report for Game 5. Kyle Lowry (hamstring), Max Strus (hamstring), Gabe Vincent (hamstring), P.J. Tucker (knee) and Tyler Herro (groin) are all listed as questionable. – 5:23 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Kyle Lowry, Tyler Herro, Gabe Vincent, Max Strus, and PJ Tucker all listed as questionable for game 5

Jimmy Butler not on injury report – 5:21 PM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

Heat say Kyle Lowry (hamstring), Max Strus (hamstring), Gabe Vincent (hamstring), P.J. Tucker (knee) & Tyler Herro (groin) are all listed as questionable to play in tomorrow’s Game 5 vs the Celtics. – 5:18 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

(All questionable)

Tyler Herro (groin)

P.J. Tucker (knee)

Max Strus (hamstring)

Gabe Vincent (hamstring)

Kyle Lowry (hamstring)

Jimmy Butler is not on the report. – 5:17 PM

Joe Vardon @joevardon

Marcus Smart didn’t play in Game 4 because he simply could not. Tyler Herro didn’t play because the Heat had the luxury of making such a decision. With the Eastern finals tied, we’ll see if it pays off, ⁦@The Athletictheathletic.com/3330142/2022/0…12:48 PM

Joe Vardon @joevardon

Jimmy Butler’s bad knee ‘no excuse’ for poor Game 4. Tyler Herro didn’t play, but already says he’s in for Game 5. So the question is, how hurt are the Miami Heat? ⁦@The Athletictheathletic.com/3330142/2022/0…8:46 AM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

1. Awful at the outset.

2. Victor Oladipo tries to provide a spark.

3. Jayson Tatum does that for Celtics.

4. Now a waiting game with Tyler Herro.

5. Marcus Smart out; Derrick White steps up. – 7:45 AM

Michael Pina @MichaelVPina

if jimmy isn’t jimmy, it’s unclear who can make the tough shots boston’s defense will force without herro – 9:00 PM

John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann

When the Heat really struggled at the start of Game 1, Herro came in and got a couple of buckets to settle them down.

No Herro tonight. – 8:57 PM

Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach

Tyler Herro hasn’t been great in this series, but this is a spot the Heat really miss him. He’d be capable of coming here and giving a needed burst. Instead, it’s Oladipo. – 8:56 PM

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP

Heat at Celtics – TD Garden – May 23, 2022 – Eastern Conference Finals Game 4 Starters

Boston – White, Brown, Tatum, Horford, Rob Williams

Miami – Kyle Lowry, Max Strus, Jimmy Butler, PJ Tucker, Bam Adebayo

OUT: Boston: Smart, Hauser Miami: Herro pic.twitter.com/wtLs7zbSll8:03 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Heat’s Tyler Herro, Celtics’ Marcus Smart out for Game 4 of East finals. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…7:30 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

So no Tyler Herro, no Marcus Smart

It’s a game – 7:23 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

No injury updates from Boston or Miami yet for Game 4. All of the questionable players are working out for both sides to see if they can play tonight.

Tyler Herro was previously ruled out by the Heat this morning. – 7:13 PM

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

Herro out for Game 4. Butler, others plan to play. And Heat unhappy with Pritchard foul on Butler. PLUS Bam, Butler, Tatum, more: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col…7:05 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

Spoelstra offers no more information than Udoka. All of his questionable players besides Herro are working out with the intent to play. #Celtics #Heat7:05 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Entire Heat roster, other than Tyler Herro, expected to be available tonight, per Erik Spoelstra. – 7:04 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Erik Spoelstra restates that everybody on the questionable list intends to play

Except Tyler Herro who is OUT – 7:04 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Heat injury update:

Out:

Tyler Herro (groin)

Previously questionable, now with intention to play:

Jimmy Butler (knee)

Kyle Lowry (hamstring)

Max Strus, (hamstring)

P.J. Tucker (hamstring)

Gabe Vincent (hamstring) – 7:04 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

The last time Tyler Herro missed a game, Victor Oladipo scored 40

Do what you want with that information – 6:26 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

From earlier — Heat’s Tyler Herro out for Game 4 of East finals vs. Celtics. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…5:23 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

A banged up Jimmy Butler and no Tyler Herro means Bam Adebayo’s game 3 usage must be sustained tonight

They need to run more sets for him like this

3 man sets with Lowry-Butler-Bam

Horns, Butler screen and clear, Bam iso

Plus the same confidence to go back up like this play pic.twitter.com/8fKsyGqpPE5:16 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ifnGA_0fp5hZ4z00

Surya Fernandez @SuryaHeatNBA

Herro out for Game 4 in Boston, Butler expected to play hothothoops.com/2022/5/23/2313…5:11 PM

Barry Jackson: Herro told me yesterday he is hopeful about playing tomorrow. But if medical staff thinks it’s a mistake (quite possible), he likely won’t play. As of yesterday, he had discomfort running. No Heat access today -via Twitter @flasportsbuzz / May 24, 2022

Anthony Chiang: The Heat is listing Herro (left groin strain), Kyle Lowry (left hamstring strain), Max Strus (right hamstring strain), P.J. Tucker (left knee irritation) and Gabe Vincent (left hamstring strain) as questionable for Game 5. Jimmy Butler is not on the injury report. -via Twitter @Anthony_Chiang / May 24, 2022

Chris Haynes: Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro will not play tonight against Boston Celtics. -via Twitter @ChrisBHaynes / May 23, 2022

