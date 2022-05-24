ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hogwarts Legacy trailer shows off PS5-exclusive features

By Kyle Campbell
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c5MCx_0fp5gaY700

There’s no doubt that Hogwarts Legacy will be massive, particularly the PS5 version since it’s getting some exclusive features.

On Tuesday, Warner Brothers Avalanche revealed that Hogwarts Legacy will take advantage of the PS5 DualSense controller’s extra features like adaptive triggers. Community manager Chandler Wood broke down some of the finer details.

“With so many spells at your disposal, the adaptive triggers allow for more flexibility in combat. You’ll feel the magical resistance at your fingertips through every spell, whether firing off a basic cast or summoning the strength for a more powerful charm,” Wood said via the PlayStation Blog. “Spells will feel unique when you cast them, thanks to haptic feedback providing a direct connection between the DualSense controller and your wand.”

The DualSense’s lights will pulse whenever you cast spells or take damage. Additionally, the controller will glow with the color of whichever Hogwarts house that you choose. Bronze and blue for Ravenclaw, scarlet and gold for Gryffindor, yellow and black for Hufflepuff, and green and silver for Slytherin. Unfortunately, these effects will be isolated to the right side of the controller, so left-handed folks are out of luck.

Check out the next-gen immersion trailer for Hogwarts Legacy to see some of this in action.

Yup, that’s some flashy controller lights, alright.

Hogwarts Legacy will release this fall for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC unless there’s an unexpected delay. Warner Brothers (thankfully) isn’t adding microtransactions.

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.

