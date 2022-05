NBA player Norman Powell recorded a madwoman who claimed at a Las Vegas gym that he and the rest of the folks with him were “not Americans.”. The second-round draft pick for the Los Angeles Clippers explained to his half-million Instagram followers what happened during an episode involving another “Karen.” She felt compelled to take it upon herself to inform him, while he was working out, that he is an illegal citizen.

2 DAYS AGO