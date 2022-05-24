ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

This Washington Lake Town Is One Of The Best Summer Destinations

By Zuri Anderson
KJR 95.7 The Jet
KJR 95.7 The Jet
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y4mNT_0fp5aMbJ00
Photo: Getty Images

There's more to summer than just amusement parks and beaches. While those three months are the best time to hit the sand , you don't have to head to the coast for a great summer experience. Enter lake towns, which tend to be less expensive, comfy, and provide plenty of access to fresh water. Go fishing, have a boat party, or just soak up nature without having to worry about sharks.

If you're thinking about checking out a lake town for your next vacation, Thrillist has the scoop on the best beach towns in the country for summertime fun. One Washington location made the list, too: Lake Chelan !

Writers explained why they picked this quaint location:

"About three hours outside of Seattle, drive up through the Cascades and past a series of tiny towns until you come across Lake Chelan: a lake in Northern Washington that gets an average 300 annual days of sunshine(!!!) and whose 1,500-foot deep, robin’s egg blue waters give the Caribbean a run for its money.
Take kayaks, paddleboards, speedboats, and jet skis from LakeRider Sports and Chelan Parasail and Watersports for a spin, explore quiet local villages like Chelan, Mason, and Stehekin, or head out into the enormous North Cascades National Park—one of the most underrated national parks in the country, home to 300+ glaciers, sweeping alpine forests, and remote backcountry camping.
And if you’re thinking: 'Meh, all this excitement is nice, but I’d rather chill lakeside, sunglasses on, and a little tipsy,' Lake Chelan is still the place for you. With more than 20 different grapes, this is one of the most low-key but excellent wine regions on the West Coast. Sit in for a spell at Succession Wines, Amos Rome Vineyards, and Cairdeas Winery—all within a few minutes of each other and all of which overlook the lake."

Click HERE to check out Thrillist 's full list of amazing American lake towns.

Comments / 0

Related
Washingtonian.com

Photos: Check Out 3 Gorgeous Screened Porches

“The thing that everyone wants since Covid,” says Anthony Wilder, “is a screened porch, a puppy, and maybe a pool.” The architect checked at least one of those boxes for clients in Bethesda who sought more space to entertain in their traditional Colonial. Attaching the porch to the side of the house—where there was enough yard to accommodate it—meant the addition would become part of the front facade. So Wilder conceived its chimney, which echoes the two on the main structure, to help the porch look cohesive with the rest of the home. He designed the whole space to be easily upgradable into a three-season room—a request he says is common once homeowners see how much time they end up spending in their screened porches.
BETHESDA, MD
alxnow.com

Georgetown tearoom ‘Lady Camellia’ finds Alexandria waterfront home

Six months after Lady Camellia Pastry and Tea Room first announced it was looking to move into Alexandria, the owners seem to have found their new waterfront home. According to a special use permit, Macaron Bee is applying to move into 225 Strand Street. Restaurant owner Deborah Kim said while the name on the special use permit is Macaron Bee, the location will be Lady Camellia Pastry and Tea Room.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
northernvirginiamag.com

This Free Public Farm Has a Ton of Baby Animals Roaming Around

Frying Pan Farm Park is one of the most popular destinations in Fairfax County. While the park is home to a country store, carousel, and wagon rides, it’s also a fully functioning farm. And what does that mean? Guests have access to the cutest farm animals in NoVA. A...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
State
Washington State
Washington, DC
Lifestyle
City
Washington, DC
mocoshow.com

Bacall & Bogie Opens in Bethesda

Bacall & Bogie, an “experiential, luxury fashion boutique” that is part art gallery, part sustainable clothing shop, is now open at 8001 Wisconsin Ave Suite 202 in Bethesda. According to the store, “We offer an edited selection of chic, versatile, and sustainably produced garments and accessories from Spain, France, Portugal, Denmark, and more. Committed to quality over quantity, we’re on a mission to make our clientele’s closets easier to shop by providing new, interesting designs for every role they play: the Momtrepreneur, the Traveler, the Artist, the Trendsetter, et., ALL. And we work with brands that respect people and the planet. These choices are simple, but significant. Additionally, Bacall & Bogie is a place to gather. In the post COVID-world we wanted to return to a better and stronger community than we had before, so we created it. Whether it’s an art exhibit, artist workshop, you name it, we want this to be a place for you to come and experience something new.”
BETHESDA, MD
ffxnow.com

Reston dive bar, Local VA, shutters at Lake Anne Plaza

After nearly three years of business, a locally-curated restaurant at Lake Anne Plaza has officially closed its doors. Local VA, a gourmet dive bar that opened in 2019, permanently closed earlier this month, the business confirmed in a statement to FFXnow. The spokesperson for the business declined to comment further...
RESTON, VA
mocoshow.com

Restaurants Participating in This Weekend’s Taste of Rockville

Hometown Holidays/Taste of Rockville takes place this weekend, Saturday, May 28 and Sunday, May 29 between 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. at Redgate Park (14500 Avery Road). This is the first year at the new location, moving away from Rockville Town Square where the event was previously held. Per...
ROCKVILLE, MD
PWLiving

RiverFest: Celebrate Crafts, Cuisine, and Conservation in Occoquan

Like this article? Support us by subscribing here. Your donation will help us continue to provide quality of life news and make local impact possible. If there’s one thing the Town of Occoquan is known for, well, in addition to the river, it’s craft shows and festivals. And you won’t want to miss their latest one coming up June 4 and 5!
OCCOQUAN, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Chelan#Amusement Park#American Lake#Kayaks#National Parks#Cascades#Lakerider Sports
popville.com

Butter Me Up opens Brick and Mortar space in Bethesda, Still coming to T Street “this Summer”

Ed. Note: “In Summer 2022 guests can visit the second brick and mortar location opening at 1409 T Street, NW”. “Andre McCain, founder and CEO of Butter Me Up, the breakfast sandwich concept that began as a pop-up in May 2020, is pleased to announce the opening of its first brick-and-mortar location at Westfield Montgomery Mall (Entrance #4). Patrons can anticipate the innovative, yet familiar breakfast staples from the Shaw pop-up along with new additions that will be exclusive to this location.
rockvillenights.com

Rockville Wegmans construction update (Photos)

They're still constructing the underground parking garage at the future site of the Twinbrook Quarter Wegmans grocery store in Rockville, at the corner of Rockville Pike and Halpine Road. The 80,000 square foot supermarket will be the retail anchor for Phase 1 of the B.F. Saul development. Phase 1 will also include 450 luxury apartment units, a rooftop sundeck, a full-size resort pool, 24 hour concierge desk, 25000 square feet of additional retail and restaurant space, a game room, a chef's kitchen, and a "state-of-the-art" fitness center.
ROCKVILLE, MD
dornob.com

Amazon’s HQ2 Will Bring Big Changes — and a New Landmark — to Arlington

Arlington, Virginia is one step closer to becoming a major East Coast urban technology hub now that Amazon’s new headquarters, dubbed HQ2, has been green-lit by city officials. The proposal for the 10.4-acre Pentagon City site known as PenPlace includes a controversial 350-foot swirling glass tower, a 250-seat outdoor amphitheater, three 22-story office towers, a few smaller buildings and public green space. Amazon went through a 14-month feedback process with the local community in the Northern Virginia suburb to refine the design, working to make the new structures more accessible and architecturally diverse.
ARLINGTON, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
News Break
Politics
WTOP

Washington, DC

Thunderstorms before midnight, possibly severe. Partial clearing overnight. Lows upper 50s to mid 60s. Last updated on May 27, 2022 at 4:21 p.m. A flood watch is in effect for the area until 11 p.m. Friday. There will be a few showers and thunderstorms into the evening, but later Friday...
WASHINGTON, DC
Travel Maven

A list of Washington D.C.'s best new Restaurants

With so many old favorites in addition to the new slew of options cropping up every month, it can be hard to keep track of the latest restaurants worth your time and money. That’s where this list comes in to help. Keep reading to find out more about these restaurants that have opened over the last year and why you need to check them out.
WASHINGTON, DC
ffxnow.com

Combo burger and kabob restaurants plan June openings in McLean

At this time next month, McLean diners will be able to grab a hamburger and sit down to a platter of lamb kabobs all in one location. The D.C.-based chain Z-Burger and Persian restaurant Maman Joon are on track to open at 1408 Chain Bridge Road in early June, Z-Burger owner Peter Tabibian told FFXnow on Monday (May 23).
MCLEAN, VA
popville.com

Helluva Storm Last Night

Thanks to David for sending: “Just north of Lincoln Park on 12th st NE. A tree snapped in half from our brief (but strong) storm. The Prius behind it got lucky and it looks like the tree missed it. The Infinity wasn’t as fortunate.”. And Ella sends from...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
themunchonline.com

2500 North Van Dorn St #310

Gorgeous 1Bd/1Bth condo w/utilities, pet friendly, and amenities galore! - Renters Warehouse proudly presents this gorgeous 1Bd/1Bth condo with utilities included! This beautiful unit features a spacious and bright living area with wooden floors. Step out to a private balcony, eat-in kitchen with granite countertop, ceramic tile backsplash, appliances, and multiple cabinets for extra storage. Newly updated, fully tiled bath with tub/shower combo. Located in Alexandria/Arlington area next to I-395 near Bradlee Shopping Center & Shirlington Village/Dog parks. 12 minutes from the White House, 5 minutes from Pentagon Mall & Metro. 10 minutes from Old Town Alexandria. Across the street from historic Fort Ward Park with civil war cannons and bunkers (great place for runs and dog walks). There are plenty of general parking + parking garage attached, a bus stop with direct access to Pentagon out front of the building, New washers and dryers, fitness room, storage, bike room, party rooms, 24-hour concierge, New outside swimming pool, renovated lobby, and hallways. Pets are welcome. $400 condo move-in fee. $60 non-refundable App Fee. Please email Renters Warehouse at leasing@rwdcnova.com for more information or to schedule a viewing or call at (571) 297-2775.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
northernvirginiamag.com

Can Rebranding the South of Fairfax County as “Potomac Banks” Make It a Tourist Destination?

Fairfax County announced a new tourism branding initiative for the southern part of the county on May 18 at a news conference held on George Washington’s Mount Vernon estate. The new brand, Potomac Banks: Explore Fairfax South, is the first destination-focused branding strategy in the county and intends to encourage visitors to explore the area’s historically significant attractions, as well as businesses and cultural venues.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
KJR 95.7 The Jet

KJR 95.7 The Jet

Seattle, WA
5K+
Followers
743
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Seattle's Feel Good Variety of the 80's and More

 https://957thejet.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy