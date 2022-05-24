This Washington Lake Town Is One Of The Best Summer Destinations

Photo: Getty Images

There's more to summer than just amusement parks and beaches. While those three months are the best time to hit the sand , you don't have to head to the coast for a great summer experience. Enter lake towns, which tend to be less expensive, comfy, and provide plenty of access to fresh water. Go fishing, have a boat party, or just soak up nature without having to worry about sharks.

If you're thinking about checking out a lake town for your next vacation, Thrillist has the scoop on the best beach towns in the country for summertime fun. One Washington location made the list, too: Lake Chelan !

Writers explained why they picked this quaint location:

"About three hours outside of Seattle, drive up through the Cascades and past a series of tiny towns until you come across Lake Chelan: a lake in Northern Washington that gets an average 300 annual days of sunshine(!!!) and whose 1,500-foot deep, robin’s egg blue waters give the Caribbean a run for its money.

Take kayaks, paddleboards, speedboats, and jet skis from LakeRider Sports and Chelan Parasail and Watersports for a spin, explore quiet local villages like Chelan, Mason, and Stehekin, or head out into the enormous North Cascades National Park—one of the most underrated national parks in the country, home to 300+ glaciers, sweeping alpine forests, and remote backcountry camping.

And if you’re thinking: 'Meh, all this excitement is nice, but I’d rather chill lakeside, sunglasses on, and a little tipsy,' Lake Chelan is still the place for you. With more than 20 different grapes, this is one of the most low-key but excellent wine regions on the West Coast. Sit in for a spell at Succession Wines, Amos Rome Vineyards, and Cairdeas Winery—all within a few minutes of each other and all of which overlook the lake."

