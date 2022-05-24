Celebrating National Church Organist Day

MARION - If you are looking for something fun to do with the kids this summer, the Marion Cultural and Civic Center is once again offering a free weekly event for the whole family. The "Summer Movie Series" will be returning this year, and movies will be shown at 10...
MARION -This Sunday marks 40 years since a deadly tornado ripped through Marion. The May 29, 1982 F4 tornado killed 10 people, injured 200, destroyed homes, dozens of businesses and uprooted thousands of lives. Mayor Mike Absher said at Monday night's city council meeting that the city will hold a...
BENTON, Mo. (KBSI) – What started as a simple road trip taking photos turned into a unique opportunity for Larry Braun of Benton, Mo. A photo he took of the Mississippi River in Wickliffe, Ky. is now featured as part of the United States Postal Service’s Mighty Mississippi collection.
Frank E. Derickson, 93, of Chester, Illinois, passed away at 8:06 a.m. on Sunday, May 22, 2022 at Cedarhurst Senior Living in Sparta, Illinois. He was born to the late Cardel "Dirk" and Rose (nee Hauner) Derickson on Aug. 8, 1928 in Murphysboro, Illinois. His family later moved to Chester and has resided there ever since.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY - A local farm in rural Williamson County will soon be opening a new brick and mortar location in downtown Marion. Glaciers End, currently located on Pittsburg Road near Johnston City, will soon be located inside the former location of India Delight in Marion, just off the square.
(OLNEY) Richland County High School will be hosting a “Book Signing / Meet & Greet” next Thursday night, June 2nd, from 6:00 to 8:00, in Ron Herrin Gym, with former Lawrenceville High School legend, All-Stater, and Kentucky Wildcat NCAA Champion, Jay Shidler. Open to the public, the event will feature Jay with his new book “Ride with Shide” on sale, plus the “Blonde Bomber” will sign autographs, answer questions, share stories, and more.
HERRIN, IL. (KFVS) -If you’re looking for something fun to do this week and weekend, look no further than Herrin, Illinois. The Herrin Festa Italiana is back this year with lots to do and lots to eat. The President of the Festa said he listened to the attendees of...
Friday nights have gotten busier and busier in Mt. Olive as the Turner Hall Queen of Hearts jackpot continued to grow. On Friday, May 20, only two cards remained- the Queen of Spades and the elusive Queen of Hearts. At 9 p.m. that evening, Tanner Kearby of Edwardsville had his...
As an added bonus, it also is in the middle of southern Illinois wine country. The Refuge Cottage on the Shawnee Wine Trail is the latest Airbnb listing to garner some viral attention. Located in the southern Illinois town of Carbondale, this property isn't far from civilization, but also is...
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Fair Saint Louis announced their 2022 music lineup to celebrate America’s birthday. Different artists will perform at Kiener Plaza and Ballpark Village. The top headliners for the fair will include:. X Ambassadors. Well Hungarians. Tyler Farr. Rodney Atkins. Third Eye Blind. Coolio. Montell Jordan.
The Illinois Health Information Management Association (IHIMA) named Chester's Donna Young its 2022 Distinguished Member. Her dedication was recognized last month at the annual state conference in Champaign after being nominated by her peers. In 2021, Young was named the Distinguished Member by her colleagues in the Southern Illinois Health Information Management Association (SIHIMA).
The 400-Mile Yard Sale that runs along historic US 68 will return for its 18th year next week. After two years of uncertainty, the sale returns from June 2-5 with a new director and a renewed mission to reinvigorate small communities across the state. "The focus of the 400-mile sale...
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Starbucks workers at a southern Illinois location announced their intention to file for a union election. According to a release from Starbucks Workers United, hourly workers at the location on East Main Street in Carbondale made the announcement on Friday morning, May 27. They plan to...
Size does matter and more people are trying to live with less of it as the tiny home crazy continues to grow. If you're interested in minimalizing your life and you wouldn't mind living in the gorgeous Lake of Egypt part of Illinois, I found a tiny space you should see.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Former KFVS General Manager Howard Meagle, Jr., passed away earlier this month in Wisconsin. Meagle, 76, served as KFVS General Manager from 1992-2001. He was the fifth general manager of the station. He first joined KFVS in 1980 as manager of station operations. He worked...
The current sheriff of Monroe County, Illinois, is drawing heat from some of his own constituents after announcing yesterday that he is raffling off two firearms to raise money for his election bid. Monroe County Sheriff Neal Rohlfing announced early yesterday morning on his Facebook page that, "We currently have...
BENTON – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office needs your help identifying three men involved in two separate residential burglaries. The burglaries happened at the same home in rural Thompsonville on March 23 and 25. If you recognize them, call the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office or leave an anonymous...
For the second straight year, beach access at Pennyrile Forest State Park will be limited to registered campground and lodging guests on weekends and holidays. The restriction will take effect on Saturday. Beach access will continue to be available for non-registered park guests on weekdays only. The Kentucky Tourism, Arts,...
MAYFIELD, KY — It's been almost six months since the December tornado outbreak hit Mayfield, Kentucky. Business owners who were impacted by the storm continue to pick up the pieces. Wayne Flint owns The Barn on West Broadway in Mayfield. He's planning to reopen next week. "Meatloaf, green beans,...
