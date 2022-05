Health officials in Polk County are warning swimmers and boaters to stay away from Lake Hamilton, one of the county's chain of lakes near Haines City, for at least the next several weeks. This comes after the discovery of toxic levels of blue-green algae in the water. "Blue-green algae is something that's natural in Florida's fresh water sources," said Pamela Acosta-Torres from the Florida Department of Health in Polk County. "but at certain points, it can be aggravated and it can start producing that toxin."

POLK COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO