MARION -- June is National LGBTQ+ Pride Month and, for the second consecutive year, a Johnston City teacher is taking a unique approach to raising awareness. On Saturday, June 11, Tim Kee will run 10 miles, from Marion to Carbondale, to send an important message to the community. "I started with a simple idea of linking Marion to Carbondale, in the hopes of spreading inclusivity across county lines," Kee said.

MARION, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO