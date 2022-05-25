PREP ROUNDUP: White named Southwest football coach

HIGH POINT — Southwest Guilford has hired Marlon White as its varsity head football coach, the school announced Monday.

White returns to the Triad after previously serving as defensive coordinator at Atkins, Bishop McGuinness and Northeast Guilford.

He most recently has been the head coach at Ribault High in Jacksonville, Florida. In two seasons, he compiled a record of 4-16 — including an appearance in the third round of the 2020 playoffs, a first in school history.

White — who is originally from Centenary, South Carolina, and graduated from Terrell’s Bay High — spent 20 years in the Air Force before retiring in 2016.

He takes over for Chuck Doak, who had a 15-14 record over three seasons as head coach. White will take over the program immediately heading into summer practices, the release said.

PALMER TO RETIRE AS LEDFORD AD

WALLBURG — Longtime Ledford athletic director Donald Palmer will retire next month, he said in an email Monday.

Palmer, who has been AD at the school for 20 years since Dickie Cline stepped down in 2000, began coaching football at the school in 1994.

Gabe Scott will take on the role when Palmer — whose family ties in Davidson County athletics and education go back decades — retires June 30.

Scott has been a PE teacher and co-AD at South Davidson. He previously taught at South Davidson Middle and Ledford Middle, where he coached middle school softball and high school JV baseball, plus assisted varsity baseball.

THOMASVILLE RECEIVES SPORTS SAFETY AWARD

THOMASVILLE — Thomasville has received the National Athletic Trainers Association Safe Sports School award, the school announced Monday.

The award recognizes secondary schools that have met recommended standards for improved safety in sports and reinforces the importance for the best level of care, injury prevention and treatment, the release stated.