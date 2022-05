As I was scrolling my social feeds, I started to see a post stating that an Edna business has offered to pay for all the caskets in the Uvalde, Tragedy. The name of the business is owned by Trey Ganem and his business is Soul Shine Industries. If you recognize the name it is because this business has done this before. If you remember back in 2014, Trey's business donated custom caskets to the family who lost five children in a house fire in Edna 2014. He also provided, free of charge, caskets for Vanessa Guillen and the Sutherlands Springs victims as well. This gentleman is a true angel on earth.

UVALDE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO