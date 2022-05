In their first-ever softball matchup, the Bruins and Blue Devils will battle with a trip to the Women’s College World Series on the line. No. 5 seed UCLA softball (46-8, 19-5 Pac-12) will play in its eighth-straight NCAA Super Regional and fifth straight at Easton Stadium when it hosts No. 12 seed Duke (44-9, 19-3 ACC) this weekend. While the Bruins have the opportunity to advance to their 31th WCWS, the Blue Devils have the chance to punch their first ticket to Oklahoma City.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO