Clinic Offers Winemakers Diagnosis of a Wine’s Problem, Customized Solutions to Improve Quality, Strategies to Avoid Future Issues. May 25, 2022 – — Lisa Bishop Forbes Winemaking is pleased to announce a Wine Quality Clinic on June 2, 2022, in Sebastopol. The three-hour clinic gives winemakers an opportunity to work one-on-one with an accomplished consultant to fix a problem wine. Lisa’s background as Director of Winemaking at Chalk Hill Winery, Winemaker at Dry Creek Vineyard, and Winemaker and Manager of Production at Ektimo Vineyards and Ross Road Custom Crush, offers strong experience to her winemaking consultancy. Over 80 of Lisa’s wines have garnered 90 point and above scores from the Wine Advocate, Wine Spectator and Wine Enthusiast including four scoring 96 points.

SEBASTOPOL, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO