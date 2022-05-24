ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Steakhouse chain Fleming's sued over servers' 'excessive' non-tipped work

By Daniel Wiessner
 3 days ago
(Reuters) - National restaurant chain Fleming's Prime Steakhouse was hit with a proposed collective action on Tuesday claiming it pays the lower minimum wage for tipped workers to servers and bartenders while requiring them to perform "excessive" non-tipped tasks.

Former Fleming's server John Thomas filed the lawsuit in Boston federal court, saying the company routinely had workers spend more than 20% of their time on non-tipped work such as cleaning and chopping fruit while paying them a "sub-minimum wage" as low as $2.13 per hour.

Thomas says Fleming's practice violated the federal Fair Labor Standards Act.

The lawsuit names Florida-based Fleming's and its parent, OS Restaurant Services LLC, which also owns Outback Steakhouse, Bonefish Grill and other restaurant brands. Fleming's operates about 60 restaurants in more than 20 states.

OS did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The U.S. Department of Labor last year revived a longstanding rule that had been eliminated during the Trump administration requiring businesses to pay at least the standard federal minimum wage of $7.25 when workers spend more than 20% of their time, or more than 30 consecutive minutes, on non-tipped tasks.

Thomas is seeking to represent a nationwide collective of Fleming's employees who worked for the company for at least one week over the last three years.

The lawsuit also accuses Fleming's of violating Massachusetts law by deducting the costs of workers' uniforms from their paychecks.

The case is Thomas v. OS Restaurant Services LLC, U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts, No. 1:22-cv-10793.

For Thomas: Arnold Lizana of Law Office of Arnold J. Lizana; Don Foty of Hodges & Foty; and Anthony Lazzaro of The Lazzaro Law Firm

For Fleming's: Not available

Dan Wiessner (@danwiessner) reports on labor and employment and immigration law, including litigation and policy making. He can be reached at daniel.wiessner@thomsonreuters.com.

Shayly
2d ago

My husband and I are fortunate to be able to eat there once in a while. I have to agree. I like sparkling water so I always order it. They bring a large bottle, which is perfect. However, when my glass is empty, I'm perfectly capable of refilling my own glass since the bottle is right in front of me. I think it's ridiculous that they say it's part of their job. I always tell them to go take a break. We are not in a rush and I will find them when we need them. They have enough to do. We also tip well. My husband leaves a normal tip and I always double it. We are not rich by any means. But we both have been in those shoes and we support them.

45
Agressivemediocrity
2d ago

Being a server is hard work and a person should be paid a fair wage no matter what. If you want to be a business owner then you have to treat and pay your employees fairly that's supposed to be the American way.

26
Susan Zigler
2d ago

I couldn't agree more with this article,or the lawsuit pending. I've never been a server,but have been asked to do management jobs as an employee. I told them no. It's hard to do that when u "NEED" ur job.Kudos to that server for standing up for all other servers ,everywhere.

21
