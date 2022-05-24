ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Marcus Smart teases new Dunkin' Donuts inspired PUMA shoes

By Cameron Tabatabaie
 4 days ago
(AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Since he signed with athletic brand Puma a few years ago, veteran Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart has increasingly been a key ambassador for a company trying to break into the crowded world of basketball shoes. And from exciting footwear to eye-catching celebratory robes, Puma and Smart have been making waves.

Smart has also served as a spokesperson for Dunkin’ Donuts, and, on May 25, worlds will collide for one very special collaboration. Dunkin’ Iced Coffee Day is an annual event in which the coffee giant donates funds from across its stores to local hospitals as part of the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation.

To help commemorate the event, Puma will drop a pair of sneakers that may be especially well-received in New England.

Smart, one of Puma’s most visible branded athletes, helped tease the new shoes the day before on his Instagram story. Smart has worked with Dunkin’ Donuts in the past, but never quite like this.

These shoes, available online and at select retailers, will reportedly cost between $80-$90. Puma intends to donate sneakers to partnering hospitals around the United States.

The brand has recently been flexing its collaborative muscles, with special apparel lines dedicated to everything from Batman to Garfield.

This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire. Follow us on Facebook!

