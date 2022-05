Almost two weeks after its premiere, David E. Kelley's network-style drama The Lincoln Lawyer is still at No. 1 on the Top 10 Most Popular Shows and Movies on Netflix. The Spanish drama Wrong Side of the Tracks follows at No. 2, the final season of Ozark at is No. 3, Jackass 4.5 is at No. 4, and Senior Year comes in at No. 5. At the end of the list, Love on the Spectrum U.S. reenters at No. 10 after falling off yesterday. Of course, this is all the calm before the Stranger Things storm, which drops its long-awaited fourth season on Friday.

TV SHOWS ・ 2 DAYS AGO