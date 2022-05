The Conservative party would only hold three of its 88 battleground seats in the UK were an election to take place tomorrow, stark new polling suggests.In a major blow to the party, the prime minister’s own seat of Uxbridge and South Ruislip would likely fall to Labour control, with current results suggesting a 5 point Labour lead over the Conservatives.According to latest YouGov modelling, of the 88 seats which Boris Johnson’s party either won from Labour in 2019 or currently hold with a slim majority, the Tories would only manage to retain its control of Ashfield, Bassetlaw, and Dudley North.It...

ELECTIONS ・ 3 HOURS AGO