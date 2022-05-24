ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Fe, NM

AZ Firefighting Official: ‘I’ve Never Seen a Fire Like This’

By Tribune Content Agency
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMay 22—Anyone watching the virtual briefings on the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire has seen Jayson Coil. The 52-year-old Sedona, Ariz., assistant fire chief has been one of the constant figures overseeing the battle against the blaze, which topped the 300,000-acre point earlier this week. Coil, who has been...

Elk Calf Found Alive by Firefighter in the Ashes of New Mexico Fire

A newborn elk is lucky to be alive after being found by firefighters as wildfire continues to rage across New Mexico and the Western part of the country. Cinder the elk calf was discovered by firefighter Nate Sink of Missoula, Montana, while he patrolled the remote area of the forest in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains near Mora, New Mexico.
MISSOULA, MT
Mohave Daily News

NEEDLES — Authorities in California, Arizona and Nevada are trying to find a mustang, but not just any mustang.

A silver stainless steel mustang — the mascot of Needles High School — was stolen Wednesday night from outside a private residence in Needles. The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department/Needles Police is enlisting the help of area law enforcement agencies in finding the privately owned conversation piece that most recently was used to help celebrate Needles High School's Nevada 2A state softball championship.
NEEDLES, CA
kjzz.org

Elgin Bridge Fire: The latest on the wildfire in southern Arizona

Officials say a southern Arizona wildfire, which forced evacuations that have since been lifted, is now 30% contained. The roughly 2,149-acre Elgin Bridge Fire is burning on Mustang Mountain, about a quarter mile northeast of Elgin, near the Santa Cruz and Cochise County line. Tiffany Davila with the Arizona Department...
ELGIN, AZ
KTAR.com

Highway between Phoenix and Payson closed because of brush fire

PHOENIX – Traffic on State Route 87 was delayed on Friday afternoon because of a brush fire along the route between Phoenix and Payson, authorities said. SR 87 northeast of metro Phoenix is also known as the Beeline Highway. The fire was burning around milepost 209 of the highway, near the Four Peaks Wilderness area.
PHOENIX, AZ
Firefighters Rescue Orphaned Elk Calf While Fighting NM Wildfire

May 24—A Missoula firefighter saved an elk calf last weekend in New Mexico while battling a wildfire. Crews from the Missoula Fire Department were checking in the Gascon area of the Hermits Peak and Calf Canyon fires on Saturday for residual heat. They came across the calf, who was alone in a pocket of badly burned forest, according to a post from Calf Canyon and Hermits Peak fires Facebook page.
MISSOULA, MT
AZFamily

Where Arizonans should stop for the cheapest gas if heading out of town for Memorial Day

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Hundreds of thousands of Arizonans are expected to hit the road this weekend, maybe to the beach, the woods, or the casinos! But, it’s no secret that gas prices are through the roof right now, so we want to help you find the cheapest options if you’re planning to road trip to different places in or just outside Arizona. “Since April 24, gas prices have either remained flat or gotten higher and since May 11, we’ve set a new national record every single day since then,” said Aldo Vazquez, a spokesman with AAA.
ARIZONA STATE
Phoenix New Times

Tallest Shipping Container Tower in North America Set to Open in Phoenix

Oscar the Grouch isn’t the only one who loves living in a metal bin. Some Phoenix residents also have a taste for living in metal bins stacked on top of each other. Eighteen Phoenix families are poised to move next week into IDA on McKinley, the tallest tower in North America made entirely out of shipping containers, according to developers.
PHOENIX, AZ
Santa Fe Reporter

DOH: Santa Fe County Has Highest COVID-19 Case Rates in the State

Santa Fe’s COVID-19 case rate highest in the state. According to the health department’s weekly epidemiology report on geographical trends, for the most recent seven-day period of May 16 through May 22, Santa Fe County had the highest case rate per 100,000 population in the state: 45.9. Rio Arriba and Los Alamos counties followed close behind with case rates per 100,000 population of 39.9 and 39.4, respectively. The report marks case rates per 100,000 between 32.636 to 45.921 as high with a brick-colored designation. Sandoval, De Baca and Grant counties also are in the high range. During the same time period, the state recorded 3,549 new cases, a 43% increase from the seven-day total a week prior. Santa Fe County would appear to have had 429 cases in the last week or so (DOH no longer reports county-level cases, but reports them cumulatively each week), compared with 279 the week prior. In response to recent questions from SFR regarding rising case rates—specifically, on May 16, the state reported a three-day weekend total 45% higher than the week prior—a DOH spokeswoman sent a statement noting New Mexico, “like the rest of the country, is experiencing an increase of COVID-19 cases,” but “hospitalizations and deaths…remain stable at this time.”According to the state’s weekly report on hospitalizations, Taos County had the highest per 100,000 population rate of hospital admissions for COVID-19 between May 16-22: 9.5, followed by Santa Fe and San Miguel counties with 4.6. As SFR reported on April 29, the health department has discontinued reporting breakthrough cases in its weekly vaccination report pending “updated methods to account for confounding variables (or unmeasured factors) that impact this analysis, such as age, number of comorbidities, and immunosuppression factors.” According to the most recent report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s “community levels” tracking system—which uses case rates along with two hospital metrics in combination to determine the state of the virus on a county level—all of New Mexico’s counties remain green, or low, except for Santa Fe, Rio Arriba and Grant counties, which are yellow, for medium (that report updates tomorrow).
SANTA FE COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Selina needs a home, Animal Humane New Mexico

Rehoming pets, providing care, and working with adopters. Animal Humane New Mexico has been around since 1965 and has provided forever homes for more than 4,000 dogs and cats each year. The efforts wouldn’t be possible without donations and they have a few events coming up. Feline Fiesta is happening...

