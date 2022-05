Plan and Execution was brilliantly written and directed by Thomas Schnauz; yes, the same man who brought us the groundbreaking episode from Breaking Bad, Say My Name. Plan Execution was just as powerful, not just because of the shocking ending, but because it made Kim and Jimmy face their consequences. When Kim and Jimmy started to formulate their con to bring down Howard, they were only thinking about the end. To them, "the ends justify the mean," a very Machiavellian way to go after Howard. But it backfired in a way that nobody would have foreseen.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO