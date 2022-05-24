City Development: Orange Trustees OK alley change for Evans Farm

Orange Township Trustees May 18 approved an amendment to the zoning resolution for the Evans Farm single-family development, allowing the developer to make future alleys 15 feet wide instead of 20.

Following a hearing lasting about an hour and 50 minutes, trustees made two modifications to the amendment.

One requires signs – posted at alley entrances – banning parking in alleys, and allows for additional signs if recommended by the Delaware County Engineer's Office or township officials.

The second requires a setback for any structures, of at least six feet from pavement, for corner lots along paved alleys. Evans Farm covers about 425.4 acres east of Piatt Road and north of Lewis Center Road.

Evans Farm partner Tony Eyerman told trustees development work for the subdivision first began in 2007. The site is partially developed and a number of houses have been built.

The question of alley width was discussed in 2016 and 2021, but remained unresolved, Eyerman said. He told trustees that alleys 20 feet wide essentially serve as streets, providing no separation between what he called public and private space.

Alleys instead should be designed as service areas, for functions such as trash storage and removal, according to Eyerman.

He said Evans Farm has worked to discourage parking in the alleys themselves. He said he has visited dozens of new developments elsewhere with alleys between 12 and 15 feet wide.

Some older developments have alleys as narrow as eight feet, according to Eyerman. He said the 20-foot width originally was proposed by township officials to accommodate a fire department ladder truck.

Since then, he said, the Ohio Division of State Fire Marshal and township Fire Chief Nathan McNeil agreed 15-foot alleys are acceptable in terms of public safety.

During the township zoning commission's April 26 meeting, Eyerman said, "Our position at this point is 20-foot alleys. ... They're not affordable. ... They're almost the same price as a public street out front. ... It's not intended as an ultimatum by any means, but if we have to maintain 20-foot alleys from here on, then we're just probably going to get rid of all the alleys."

editorial@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekNews

This article originally appeared on ThisWeek: City Development: Orange Trustees OK alley change for Evans Farm