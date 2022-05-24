19 students, 3 adults killed in shooting at Texas elementary school

UVALDE, Texas (TCD) -- The death toll rose to 19 children and three adults after a shooting reportedly occurred at a local elementary school.

On Tuesday, May 24, the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District announced there was an active shooter at Robb Elementary School. Uvalde Police said the shooting suspect was in custody at 1:06 p.m. local time and students would be transferred elsewhere for reunification.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott identified the alleged shooter as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos. He allegedly abandoned his vehicle then entered the school with a handgun. Abbott said he possibly had a rifle, too, but that was not confirmed. Romas reportedly died at the scene and is believed to have been killed by responding officers.

Ramos, an Uvalde resident, allegedly shot his grandmother before opening fire at the school, according to the San Antonio Express-News. Robb Elementary was reportedly two days out from summer break.

According to a statement from Uvalde Memorial Hospital, 13 students were taken to the hospital via ambulance or buses. Two children have been transferred to a hospital in San Antonio and another is awaiting transfer.

The hospital added, "Two individuals that arrived at UMH were deceased."

According to WOAI-TV, a 66-year-old woman and 10-year-old girl were in critical condition.

Abbott said two responding officers were struck by rounds but do not have serious injuries. The suspect was a student at Uvalde High School.

Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Police Chief Pete Arredondo said the "mass casualty" began at 11:32 a.m. Robb Elementary has children that are in the second, third, and fourth grades. According to Arredondo, those injured include students and adults. He says investigators believe Ramos acted alone.

The Associated Press reports this is the deadliest school shooting in Texas history as well as the deadliest shooting at a grade school in the United States since Sandy Hook in 2012.

The death toll is expected to rise, according to AP.

This is a breaking news story and will continue to be updated.