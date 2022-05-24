ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petoskey, MI

What’s Growing: Time to Plant the Veggies

By Tom O'Hare
9&10 News
9&10 News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38QRJj_0fp53fxM00

The recent cold nights have given concern for anyone who has already planted.

It is early in the season but it’s something we just did!

David Coveyou with Coveyou Scenic Farms in Petoskey joined us to transplant our vegetables into the raised beds.

They already have Dairy Doo 301 so it’s simply setting up the bed for when things grow.

Dave says “The tomatoes I’m putting to the north, they’re gonna grow tall and provide shade I don’t want to shade the rest of my crops.” ” I love broccoli. So that’s why I’m putting here in the middle to cool weather crop just like the cauliflower’s and the kales and cabbages that just do great in our climate up here.”

At the other bed, Justin Morgan from Morgan Composting is planting seeds.

Unfortunately, Veggie Doo 301 is a little hot to for seeds so Justin is using Seed Starter 101. It has some Dairy Doo, worm castings, fungi, and many other vitamins to help the seeds grow.

It’s really easy to use” That’s our Seed Starter 101 and we just make a trough, fill it with seed starter 101 is a lot calmer and then just make sure you read the back of the package, whatever you choose to put in there as a seed. Now, this is lettuce it’s a quarter-inch so it’s a very small seed so you only go down a quarter inch and then you put them one inch apart which is very challenging if anybody’s ever planted a lettuce seed.”

Once everything is planted, you’ve got to water. You want to make sure the plants start growing and don’t die from the lack of water.

It’s pretty simple and quick as you don’t need a lot of plants as they will grow and give you plenty of veggies in a month or two.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Business
Petoskey, MI
Lifestyle
Petoskey, MI
Business
Local
Michigan Industry
City
Petoskey, MI
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
My North.com

Helping Gaylord After the Tornado: 3 Simple Ways You Can Help

Three quick, simple and powerfully effective ways to help support the Gaylord community after the devastating tornado on Friday, May 20. Watching news of a community disaster is heartbreaking. But when it’s your community, your landmarks, your beloved faces and places, heartbreak has a way of morphing into something else entirely—action, and a powerful desire to help.
GAYLORD, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plant#Tomatoes#Coveyou Scenic Farms#Kales#Morgan Composting
WLUC

UP health departments warn COVID spread is high ahead of holiday weekend

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - Six U.P. counties are now in the CDC’s high-risk category for community transmission. Marquette, Delta, Schoolcraft and Luce Counties have joined Chippewa and Mackinac Counties at the highest level. The CDC recommends that all community members wear secure, high filtration face masks when indoors...
MARQUETTE, MI
My North.com

16 June Events to Celebrate Summer in Northern Michigan

Northern Michigan summer fun! Kick off June with outdoor events, festivals, concerts and more, while you explore charming small towns and vibrant downtown areas throughout the region. Live Music at Encore 201 // Traverse City // June 2, 3, 4, 9, 10, 11 18, 23, 24, 25. This month at...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
9&10 News

Red Cross Shelter at Gaylord E-Free Church Closing

The American Red Cross shelter at the E-Free Church in Gaylord will close today at 5 p.m. The Red Cross says they are closing as affected residents are now moving on to the next steps in their journey towards recovery. If you were affected by the tornado and need assistance...
GAYLORD, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
9&10 News

Gaylord Community Prays for Healing

Folks in Gaylord gathered Wednesday at St. Mary Cathedral to pray for those who were affected by last week’s tornado. Although homes are gone and businesses have been destroyed, the tornado has only brought this community closer. Jerry Belanger is the Principal for St. Mary Cathedral School as well...
GAYLORD, MI
98.7 WFGR

The First Public ‘Cannabis Lounge’ In Michigan To Open In Kalkaska

The growing cannabis industry in the state now gets lounges where people can come in and smoke, eat or just chill. The first cannabis lounge will open in Kalkaska on June 1. Kalkaska has been one of the surprising success stories since the legalization of recreational cannabis was approved in November of 2018. The small town has six dispensaries among its 2200 residents, making it one of the highest per capita weed stops in the state. So it's only appropriate that the first public lounge be in that northern Michigan city.
KALKASKA, MI
9&10 News

Gaylord Making Progress on Clean-Up Efforts One Week After Tornado

It’s been one week since an EF-3 tornado hit Gaylord, destroying many homes and businesses in its path, and the city is still making progress on getting back to normal. Gaylord Department of Public Works employees are still cleaning up remains of several businesses on Main Street, and help is being offered to those that have been affected. The city has taken control of all clean-up efforts, starting immediately on Saturday, and are now in the process of wrapping up debris management.
GAYLORD, MI
9&10 News

Gaylord Community Continues to Assist Tornado Victims Amidst Devastation

Many in Gaylord have suffered total loss following a tornado on Friday, yet the support being felt all around the community is unmatched. Everyone in Gaylord is coming together to do what they can right now to help their friends, families and neighbors. Farm Bureau Insurance of Gaylord is giving out free totes to anyone who’s been impacted by the storm. They can stop by anytime and pick them up.
GAYLORD, MI
9&10 News

Michigan Works! Will Host Tornado Recovery and Assistance Event Friday in Gaylord

Michigan Works! says three dozen businesses in Gaylord have been impacted by last week’s tornado, and it could be weeks or months before they reopen. The agency is hosting a number of tornado recovery and assistance events for both employers and employees. The free sessions include help for business owners who may be completely closed due to the storm, either for short-term repairs or closed indefinitely. There is also help for workers – with building resumes and other resources for job seekers.
GAYLORD, MI
Banana 101.5

Couple Posts Scary Video of Gaylord Tornado Barreling Toward Car

Just days after an EF-3 tornado ripped through Gaylord, a couple trapped in their vehicle posted a video of the twister heading right for them. The couple, whose names have not yet been released, shot the video from their car as they drove near Gaylord, Michigan on Friday, May 20. Fearing for their safety, the couple pulled off to the side of the road as debris was hurled toward their vehicle.
GAYLORD, MI
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
8K+
Followers
10K+
Post
814K+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy