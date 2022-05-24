ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northampton County, PA

Company hosts 2nd annual hot dog eating contest in Hanover Twp.

By 69 News
WFMZ-TV Online
 3 days ago

HANOVER TWP., Pa. - Hot dog lovers stuffed their faces Tuesday in...

www.wfmz.com

lehighvalleystyle.com

Enjoy Bayou Boys Pierogies Around the Valley

According to Mo Taylor, a partner at the Bayou Boys Hospitality Group (BBHG) alongside Cristian Duarte, Jerry Straub and Matt Weaver, the Bayou Boys Pierogies journey began a few years ago when they opened the first Wiz Kidz cheesesteak shop location. “We searched the Valley for quality pierogi to add to our menu,” says Taylor. They fell in love with Uncle Paul’s Pierogies, and eventually partnered with the wholesaler to start making them together. “After Uncle Paul passed away, we decided that we wanted to continue making pierogi, so we searched for a commercial kitchen to begin our new venture,” he says. “We bought our own pierogi-manufacturing equipment and found a new home for our company on Union Boulevard in Allentown.” Now, locals can enjoy their creations at all of the BBHG restaurants. The pierogi topped with lump crab meat and lobster butter continue to be a best-selling small plate at The Bayou, and at Wiz Kidz, guests love the garlic parmesan and Buffalo varieties. “We are a small-batch, hand-crafted company, and all the pierogi are made by us.”
ALLENTOWN, PA
phillyvoice.com

Teacher mourned after death in Delaware River kayaking accident in Bucks County

A western Pennsylvania community is grieving the loss of a teacher who died last weekend in an accident while kayaking the Delaware River with his father in Bucks County. Jonathan Gentile, a history teacher at Bethel Park High School in Allegheny County, was kayaking the river in New Hope on Sunday when the boat was overturned by rapids, authorities said. Gentile, 38, remained underwater for several minutes before he resurfaced. His father performed CPR on him before emergency personnel arrived and took Gentile to a nearby hospital, where he later died, the Bucks County Herald reported.
WFMZ-TV Online

Lehigh Valley's warehouse boom shows no signs of tapering off, LVPC's Bradley says

Big-box buildings will probably keep rising across the Lehigh Valley, the head of the region's planning commission said Thursday. Lehigh Valley Planning Commission Executive Director Becky Bradley said the vacancy rate for buildings in the regional market dropped from the first quarter of 2021 through this year's first quarter, and rent, while rising, is lower here than in northern and central New Jersey.
NORTHAMPTON, PA
wlvr.org

‘Smart farm’ opens at brownfield site in Bethlehem

The site of a former industrial brownfield site in Bethlehem has been transformed into an indoor vertical farm. Bowery Farming, which is powered by 100% renewable energy and is equipped with high-tech computers and robotics that help speed up production, officially opened Thursday. Katie Seawell, chief commercial officer at Bowery,...
BETHLEHEM, NY
WFMZ-TV Online

Fire heavily damages Lehigh Twp. home

LEHIGH TWP., Pa. - A home in Northampton County was heavily damaged after a fire Thursday afternoon. The fire broke out around 1 p.m. at a home on the 1300 block of Deer Path Drive in Lehigh Township, according to county dispatchers. Multiple tankers were dispatched to the scene. Dispatchers...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Students create mural at hospital in Wilson

WILSON, Pa. - High schoolers from both sides of the Delaware River are adding a touch of color to St. Luke's campus in Wilson Borough, the former Easton Hospital. Students from Easton and Phillipsburg worked on a mural inside the hospital Thursday. The hospital's president, Linda Grass, said the mural...
WILSON, PA
Daily Voice

PA Man Killed Neighbor In Self Defense: Report

A Pennsylvania man who fatally shot his neighbor earlier this year in the Lehigh Valley will not be charged, LehighValleyLive reports. The unidentified man, who legally owns a firearm, was defending himself on Feb. 10 when he shot 36-year-old Vincent Bynum, of Allentown, the outlet says citing Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Pottstown School District closed Friday after fatal house explosion

POTTSTOWN, Pa. – All schools in the Pottstown School District will be closed for students and staff on Friday, May 27, after a fatal house explosion in the borough Thursday night. Four people were killed, two are hurt and two are missing after at least three homes were destroyed...
POTTSTOWN, PA

