Philadelphia, PA

Andy Reid on what the Eagles have at QB in Jalen Hurts

By Glenn Erby
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27ya4O_0fp50jWT00

Jalen Hurts has his fans around the league and one of the best evaluators just gave the Eagles quarterback a major co-sign heading into his third season.

During a sitdown with the guys from Sports Take Live, the Chiefs head ball coach told Derrick Gunn, Barrett Brooks, and Rob Elliss that Hurts sincerely “wants to do well, he’s a hard worker and wants to be great.”

Last season Hurts was graded out as the 14th-best quarterback in the NFL by Pro Football Focus after posting 3,144 passing yards, 16 touchdowns, with 9 interceptions, 87.2 QB rating, and 10 rushing touchdowns in 15 games.

Hurts also led the Eagles in rushing with almost 800 yards, but that number should drop after Philadelphia traded for wide receiver A.J. Brown and added Zach Pascal via free agency.

