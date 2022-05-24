Andy Reid on what the Eagles have at QB in Jalen Hurts

Jalen Hurts has his fans around the league and one of the best evaluators just gave the Eagles quarterback a major co-sign heading into his third season.

During a sitdown with the guys from Sports Take Live, the Chiefs head ball coach told Derrick Gunn, Barrett Brooks, and Rob Elliss that Hurts sincerely “wants to do well, he’s a hard worker and wants to be great.”

Last season Hurts was graded out as the 14th-best quarterback in the NFL by Pro Football Focus after posting 3,144 passing yards, 16 touchdowns, with 9 interceptions, 87.2 QB rating, and 10 rushing touchdowns in 15 games.

Hurts also led the Eagles in rushing with almost 800 yards, but that number should drop after Philadelphia traded for wide receiver A.J. Brown and added Zach Pascal via free agency.

