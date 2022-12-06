The Wheel of Time season 2: teaser trailer, cast, plot and everything we know so far

The Wheel of Time season 2 will see Amazon's high fantasy series returning for even more action.

We've known for a long time that we would be getting a second helping of The Wheel of Time , as the show was renewed for a second season before the first had even aired on Prime Video . The Wheel of Time season 1 made a very strong impression upon its launch, and it became the most-watched series on Prime Video (although it has since been eclipsed by Reacher ).

Filming on the second season wrapped in May 2022, and we've been treated to a teaser for what's to come. and now we've finally been treated to a teaser for the series' second season. Hopefully, we'll get more info (including the long-awaited release date) before much longer.

Here's everything we know about The Wheel of Time season 2 so far...

We still don't have a confirmed release date for The Wheel of Time season 2 at the time of our most recent update. Some fans were hoping that the release date would be confirmed soon as the series appeared at Brazil's CCXP 2022 on December 3, but there's still been no word on when we might be joining the gang on the road again.

With the first season of The Rings of Power now out of the way, there's definitely space for another epic fantasy series on Prime Video. Filming on The Wheel of Time season 2 wrapped back in May 2022, so an early-to-mid 2023 release window seems a good prediction. When we hear something more official, we'll be sure to include it here.

If you're tempted to start reading Robert Jordan's books whilst you wait for the show to return, be sure to check out our guide on how to read The Wheel of Time books in order.

How many episodes of The Wheel of Time season 2 will there be?

Like the previous series, The Wheel of Time season 2 will run for eight episodes.

The Wheel of Time season 2 cast

The Wheel of Time season 2 will see most of the original main cast returning for the next part of their adventure, barring one major shake-up.

Moiraine Damodred (played by Rosamund Pike), Lan Mandragoran (Daniel Henney), Rand al'Thor (Josha Stradowski), Perrin Aybara (Marcus Rutherford), Egwene al'Vere and Nynaeve al'Meara (Zoë Robins) will also be back for the second season, as you'd expect.

The major change comes in the form of Mat Cauthon, the remaining villager suspected of being the Dragon Reborn. Although Mat was first portrayed by Barney Harris, Barney is not returning for the second season (reasons for the recast have not been revealed).

In The Wheel of Time 's second outing, Mat will instead be played by Dónal Finn. Dónal has decent fantasy experience already, as he's already appeared in two Netflix fantasy projects: The Witcher and Cursed .

See more

Dónal Finn isn't the only new cast member joining the show, either. Ceara Coveney ( Young Wallander ) has joined as Elayne Trakand, a powerful channeler of the Green Ajah, and Ayoola Smart ( Smother, Killing Eve ) has joined as Aviendha, a Maiden of the Spear from Aiel.

Meera Syal ( Yesterday, The Kumars ) and Natasha O'Keeffe ( Peaky Blinders ) are also on board, but their roles have remained undisclosed for some time now. However, Rafe Judkins has teased that O'Keeffe and Syal will be playing "two of the most important characters" in the second season, so there's a chance you might be able to guess who they're portraying if you've read the books.

See more

We do know that one fan-favorite character will be back in season 2 as showrunner Rafe Judkins has confirmed his fate.

Loial was stabbed by Padan Fain in the dramatic climax of season 1, but in an interview with EW, Judkins confirmed that the character would be back. However, his confirmation did come with an ominous warning for some of the other characters later down the line!

"Loial is not dead. He is alive and well and shooting in Prague" Judkins said. "I wanted people to be a little on their toes, because real deaths are coming for characters that don't die in the books.

"We have to, because we can't hold 2,000 series regulars through multiple seasons. It's coming, and I want people to emotionally prepare themselves. The thought that Loial might be gone will hopefully start to get people emotionally prepared, but I couldn't. He's my favorite", he added.

Newcomer Xelia Mendes-Jones has a recurring role in the new season. This was revealed in a casting announcement for another Amazon project, as Xelia is also part of the Fallout cast (via Variety ).

What will happen in The Wheel of Time season 2?

*SPOILERS AHEAD FOR THE WHEEL OF TIME SEASON 1*

By the end of the first season, Rand and Moiraine had snuck off in search of The Eye of The World, where they had a treacherous encounter with the Dark One. Meanwhile, the rest of the gang stood with the forces of Fal Dara in a desperate battle against the Dark One's forces.

Rand managed to overcome the Dark One with the help of a totem Moiraine had given him to banish him deeper into his current prison. Although he triumphed, he urged Moiraine (who was cut off from the One Power by the Dark One in this encounter) to tell his friends he had died due to his worries about what he might do now that he has a connection to the One Power, and he set off on his journey alone.

Season 2 will no doubt deal with the fallout from this climactic decision, as well as explore what Mat was up to, plus the arrival of the Seanchan army from across the sea.

The Seanchan army arrived in style at the end of season 1. (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Specific plot details are fairly limited at this point in time but in an appearance on the Empire Spoiler Special podcast in February 2022, The Wheel of Time showrunner Rafe Judkins did reveal a few key details (via Dragonmount.com ).

The most important one to note is that The Wheel of Time season 2 plot will be derived from books two and three ( The Great Hunt and The Dragon Reborn ) of Robert Jordan's Wheel of Time epic saga. Although the eight-episode storyline won't follow the books exactly, they'll be weaved together to develop each character's story forward.

We've also learned a few key details thanks to Amazon's "Fanology" Twitter account. According to them, one of the key themes of the new season is "loneliness", and the show's second outing will see us getting to know our main characters on a deeper level, with season 2 set to feature individual storylines. For example, Josha Stradowski has revealed that his story is "the start of an identity shift", where Rand grapples with becoming the Dragon Reborn.

Speaking to The Wrap , Stradowski said he "think[s] Rand now has to go his own way to do what he needs to do", adding: "And it’s just the start of his transformation to — now knowing that he is the Dragon Reborn, now it’s actually about becoming the Dragon Reborn. And how do you do that? Who can help you with that? And it’s the start of a very heavy, dark, dramatic journey.

Further teases included Rafe Judkins' assurance that "we'll certainly see" more of the backstory of the very first Dragon (speaking to Nerdist ), and we know that the love triangle between Lan, Moiraine and Nynaeve will be explored further. Of his character's relationship with Nynaeve, Daniel Henney told Inverse : "I don't how much I can reveal, but Zoe and I have amazing chemistry together. We're really enjoying working together. I couldn't ask for a better partner in terms of the love [story]line. We're excited about where that's gonna go".

Lan and Nynaeve's blossoming romance will feature in season 2. (Image credit: Amazon/Sony Pictures Television Inc.)

Is there a trailer for The Wheel of Time season 2?

A brief recap of season 1 and a sneak peek at The Wheel of Time season 2 was released at New York Comic Con. Narrated by a terrified Moiraine, the teaser shows us our main cast will find themselves in dire straits very soon. Clearly, bigger challenges in the fight against the Dark One lie ahead...

Amazon also shared a brief glimpse behind the scenes on the day that filming came to an end.

How to watch The Wheel of Time season 2

See more

As we've already mentioned, The Wheel of Time season 2 will be exclusive to Prime Video , so you'll need to have a Prime Video subscription in order to tune in.

Is The Wheel of Time being renewed for season 3?

During The Wheel of Time 's panel presentation at San Diego Comic-Con, it was announced that Amazon has renewed the series for a third season already, even though we still don't yet have a premiere date for The Wheel of Time season 2!

Rafe Judkins said: "“I’m so thrilled that we’ll be making a third season of The Wheel of Time . The Shadow Rising has always been my favorite book in the series, so being able to bring it to television and introduce new audiences to the stories that made me fall in love with these books in the first place is such an honor, and something I’ve been working toward since I first pitched the show years and years ago.” (via Variety ).