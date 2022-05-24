ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Halsey Went To Disney World, Shared A Sweet Moment With A Cast Member And Later Brought Him Onstage At Her Show

By Dirk Libbey
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 3 days ago

Walt Disney World is a place where dreams come true. For most of us that’s going on a bunch of fun rides or giving a hug to Mickey Mouse or just spending quality vacation time with family. Normally, it’s thanks to the wonderful Cast Members who work at Disney World that we all get to have our dreams come true, but singer Halsey made a Cast Member’s dream come true, and this story is incredible.

Haley posted to Instagram that she recently took a break from rehearsing in Florida to take her son Ender to Disney World. There are some great pics of her and partner Alev Aydin on the Twilight Zone Tower of Terror here, and Halsey admits that getting a chance to ride Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind was a big part of the reason she made the trip. The brand new Marvel roller coaster is in previews and will be opening at Epcot this coming weekend .

But the real magical memory was made at dinner at Epcot (the best place to eat at Disney World ) where Halsey was waited on by a Cast Member named Freddy, who it turned out was a massive fan to the point of having a pair of tattoos in her honor. Halsey was so thrilled by this that when the show in Tampa happened, Freddy ended up on stage. Check out the full story and the pictures below.

Halsey says she will never forget the experience (even if she says the best experience of her life was watching her partner freak out on the Tower of Terror), but it’s safe to say that Freddy won’t either. A pair of tattoos dedicated to Halsey shows just how big a fan he was. Simply getting a chance to meet her while she ate at Epcot was probably a big deal on its own that he would never forget. Getting to then be on stage at her request simply takes things to another level.

Celebrities certainly visit Disney Parks with the same frequency as the rest of us. That doesn’t mean that everybody has quite the same chance to interact with them as Freddy and Halsey. Celebrities are often given the VIP treatment, kept separate from the other guests, as was the case with the Kardashians recently at Disneyland . It’s not that surprising, famous people would likely get mobbed if they were standing in line like everybody else.

You don’t need to be a big Halsey fan to love seeing this play out. Somebody who was a huge fan got to do something that to them was surely incredible. It’s not unlike the experience you can have inside Walt Disney World or Disneyland Resort, watching somebody else do something else that means the world to them. For many, just being there is enough.

Comments / 5

Mike Lang
1d ago

No to anything from These Parasites of normal living people Disneyland is done Period boycotting Them ,

Reply(2)
4
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
WDW News Today

Guest Drops Watch on Ride & Then Has $40,000 in Fraudulent Credit Card Charges, Revenge Travel Affecting Disney Parks’ Crowds, Star Wars Treats at the Grand Floridian, and More: Daily Recap (5/21/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Saturday, May 21, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

Fox Sports presenter outed as a lesbian by disgraced colleague in sexist group chat breaks her silence with the full story of the secret she kept private for 25 years - and is now 'proud' to tell

Megan Barnard has broken her silence after being outed by a Fox Sports colleague in a leaked video in March. Barnard, who has worked for the company since 2013, has been one of Australia's main sports presenters for women's cricket. She also hosts and presents news about the NRL for the station.
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
Person
Halsey
shefinds

Jennifer Lopez Is Truly Giving Everything In This Plunging Blouse–We’re Speechless!

Jennifer Lopez continually blesses her 208 million Instagram followers with a plethora of outfit footage and inspiration, and we’ll forever be in awe of her effortlessly stunning style. With that said, let’s all fawn over her latest post— one in which the “On The Floor” hitmaker, 52, is seen rocking a flowy, white silk blouse that features a plunging neckline, paired with metallic silver trousers. The radiant, shimmery look is perfect for spring, and JLo took the opportunity to promote her beauty brand while posing for a gorgeous set of mirror selfies.
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

Kim Kardashian fans think Pete Davidson dropped a clue he’s secretly LIVING with star & her four kids in $60M LA mansion

PETE Davidson may be living in Los Angeles now after fans claim he dropped a big clue he's secretly living with girlfriend Kim Kardashian. During his recent stand-up return at the Netflix Is A Joke festival, the SNL funnyman took a few shots at Kim's ex-husband, Kanye West, before launching into one joke about the rapper becoming his family's housekeeper.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hello Magazine

NCIS LA: the heartbreaking reason why Linda Hunt will not be returning as Hetty this season

To say that Henrietta' Hetty' Lang, played by Linda Hunt, is a fan favorite on NCIS: Los Angeles would be something of an understatement. An original cast member since the CBS show's 2009 launch, Linda is loved by audiences for her no-nonsense attitude and distinctive look. But did you know the heartbreaking reason why Hetty hasn't been seen on the show much since season nine? Find out more here…
LOS ANGELES, CA
Harper's Bazaar

Anne Hathaway's Entirely Hot Pink Outfit Will Go Down in Cannes Fashion History

Anne Hathaway's debut at the Cannes Film Festival has received the Valentino treatment. The Oscar-winning actress is now the latest celebrity to wear the Italian house's signature shade of saturated hot pink, an explosive hue first unveiled on the fall/winter 2022 runway by creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli. Dubbed "Valentino Pink PP" by the Pantone color specialists who developed it, the electric fuchsia color doused 40 different looks in the collection and has since been worn by stars like Zendaya, Gigi Hadid, and Nicola Peltz.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Parks#Walt Disney World#Cast#Marvel
Variety

Johnny Depp to Return as Jack Sparrow? ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Producer Says ‘Not at This Point’

Click here to read the full article. “Pirates of the Caribbean” producer Jerry Bruckheimer reminded fans in a recent interview with The Sunday Times that the future of his Disney mega-franchise does not currently include Johnny Depp. The actor appeared as Jack Sparrow in all five “Pirates of the Caribbean,” earning an Oscar nomination for “Curse of the Black Pearl.” The most recent “Pirates” movie, “Dead Men Tell No Tales,” was released in 2017. Bruckheimer said two “Pirates” scripts are currently in development, but neither include Depp’s former franchise mainstay. “Yes. We’re talking to Margot Robbie. We are developing two Pirates...
MOVIES
Us Weekly

Kim Kardashian Reveals Kanye West Walked Out During Her ‘Saturday Night Live’ Monologue: ‘Haven’t Talked to Him Since’

A difference of opinions. While Kim Kardashian was celebrating her first-time hosting Saturday Night Live, Kanye West had some constructive criticism about his then-estranged wife's approach to the gig. "He walked out on SNL mid-monologue. I haven't talked to him since. He is upset at the fact that I used the word 'divorced' — so […]
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Epcot
NewsBreak
Disneyland Resort
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
SheKnows

One Life to Live Alum Marries Her Former Co-Star

You never can tell just where you’ll find love. One Life to Live alum Tika Sumpter (Layla), for instance, found the man of her dreams in the makeup room of Tyler Perry’s long-running OWN hit, The Haves and the Have Nots. It’s certainly not the romance you would have expected watching her and Nicholas James on the show. She played manipulative bad girl Candace, he, dangerously obsessed, closeted cop Justin.
RELATIONSHIPS
WDW News Today

Guest Arrested at Magic Kingdom Reportedly Caught Stealing from Guest Strollers, Disney CEO Bob Chapek Doubles Down on Park Passes, Insiders Say There Are Many Replacement Candidates for Bob Chapek, and More: Daily Recap (5/11/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, May 11, 2022.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
100K+
Followers
33K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy