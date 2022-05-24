Sadie Sink Met Taylor Swift Backstage As A Child & The Photo Is Adorable

Photo: Getty Images

Long before the All Too Well short film , actress Sadie Sink and Taylor Swift met each other for the first time. During her Monday night (May 24) appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon , Sink shared a photo of a younger version of herself with the Grammy winner at a meet and greet. The actress blushed as Fallon showed the crowd the photo and revealed why she hated the photo at the time. "I was so upset," she said. "Because my eyes were like halfway closed and I looked like a drunk child!" Years later, Sink would go on to portray Swift in All Too Well .

Fallon mentioned that Taylor revealed just how much she wanted the actress to star in her directorial debut. "Taylor was saying she wasn’t going to make it if you didn’t star in it,” he told Sink. "She really wanted you to star in this film.” Sink still seemed shocked, "No! Like I didn’t know she knew I existed! And if she would have asked me to be a tree in something I would have said yes in a heartbeat.” She went on to praise the singer-songwriter for being an amazing director on the project. "Amazing," she said mentioning that the project was Swift's first time directing actors on a set. "Obviously I mean she can do anything, so she was incredible at it.”

Taylor has had an exciting year. Not only is she screening her short film at the Tribeca Film Festival , but she has also received an honorary doctorate from New York University while delivering a commencement speech for the class of 2022 . As for Sadie Sink, fans can watch her in the first volume of season 4 of Stranger Things which hits Netflix this Friday, May 27.