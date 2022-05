OSBURN — The beautiful yet decaying building on Yellowstone Avenue in the community of Polaris in Osburn will soon stand no longer. A dilapidated sign that reads “Dance Academy” with a classic pink ballet shoe painted on it is the only hint of what this building used to be. Residents of the area can expect to see Shoshone County Fire District No. 1 running drills on the lot and in the building soon until the beginning of July or until the structure is completely demolished.

OSBURN, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO