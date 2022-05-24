Black Fort Hood Soldier Gives Update After Being Detained

Photo: GoFundMe

Sgt. Jewel Scott , the Black soldier at Fort Hood who said she feared for her life after enduring harassment on base , posted an update after her claims against the notorious military facility went viral.

Fort Hood initially responded to Scott's claims , stating that the soldier was safe and being looked after, but Scott immediately posted that she was not in their care and that the narrative was a "lie."

"THIS IS A LIE! I am NOT in the “CARE” of my LEADERSHIP. The last time I have spoken to my leadership was when they had me illegally arrested by undercovers, and taken to the hospital," Scott wrote in an Instagram post on Monday (May 23).

Scott shared a video late Monday night which appears to show her being detained by several military police officers while attempting to return to her post.

Scott is encouraging her followers not to believe the narrative being pushed about her , specifically that she went AWOL. On her Instagram Story Tuesday (May 24), a video showed what looked to be a vehicle following Scott around the base.

"So I just want to get this on video. So, they released me from the precinct after I filed the complaint and I end up being the one arrested ," Scott says in the clip, which shows a tan-colored SUV in the middle of the street behind her. " These people have been following me nonstop. They won't stop following me . I told them I was going to meet them in the company, and they're still following me everywhere I'm going."

" They're literally walking into the buildings behind me, as if I did something wrong or if I got some type of order that I should be being followed," Scott continued. "But this is what I mean by harassment."

Scott posted a screenshot of a post that looked to be a flier announcing that she was missing or needed to be located. Scott said she was in her room and no one ever came to check that she was there or called until 3:00 a.m. when someone banged on her door.

Photo: Instagram @jew.baby_

