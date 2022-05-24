ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black Fort Hood Soldier Gives Update After Being Detained

By Cherranda Smith
 3 days ago
Photo: GoFundMe

Sgt. Jewel Scott , the Black soldier at Fort Hood who said she feared for her life after enduring harassment on base , posted an update after her claims against the notorious military facility went viral.

Fort Hood initially responded to Scott's claims , stating that the soldier was safe and being looked after, but Scott immediately posted that she was not in their care and that the narrative was a "lie."

"THIS IS A LIE! I am NOT in the “CARE” of my LEADERSHIP. The last time I have spoken to my leadership was when they had me illegally arrested by undercovers, and taken to the hospital," Scott wrote in an Instagram post on Monday (May 23).

Scott shared a video late Monday night which appears to show her being detained by several military police officers while attempting to return to her post.

Scott is encouraging her followers not to believe the narrative being pushed about her , specifically that she went AWOL. On her Instagram Story Tuesday (May 24), a video showed what looked to be a vehicle following Scott around the base.

"So I just want to get this on video. So, they released me from the precinct after I filed the complaint and I end up being the one arrested ," Scott says in the clip, which shows a tan-colored SUV in the middle of the street behind her. " These people have been following me nonstop. They won't stop following me . I told them I was going to meet them in the company, and they're still following me everywhere I'm going."

" They're literally walking into the buildings behind me, as if I did something wrong or if I got some type of order that I should be being followed," Scott continued. "But this is what I mean by harassment."

Scott posted a screenshot of a post that looked to be a flier announcing that she was missing or needed to be located. Scott said she was in her room and no one ever came to check that she was there or called until 3:00 a.m. when someone banged on her door.

Photo: Instagram @jew.baby_

Reading about Black trauma can have an impact on your mental health. If you or someone you know need immediate mental health help, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

Comments / 549

Llewellyn Daniel
2d ago

When I was in the Army I lodged a complaint. Monday mourning I show up for duty and was given orders dated the previous Friday. No one made any attempt to contact me either. So when I reported I was put down as AWOL. This does happen in the Army.

Reply(53)
125
Captain America
2d ago

I will reserve judgement or detailed comment until more info is available. The writing quality was poor and the article was full of holes.

Reply(15)
113
CoachR
2d ago

Simply amazing the comments on this article. None of you all know any of the facts but have opinion about the soldiers. How many of you with comments have ever served in any capacity? Think and say whatever you feel that make you feel better about yourself but at the end of the day she is wearing the uniform and she put in the work to wear it.

Reply(24)
114
