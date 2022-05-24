Knicks Case For (and Against) Anthony Davis Trade with Lakers

Should the Knicks look into freeing the perennial All-Star from the meandering Lakers?

Their proud history is part of a major, coastal metropolitan area's rich culture. The arena's sideline remains packed with celebrities and a hodgepodge of who's who in pop culture no matter the record.

Yet, the on-court affairs pale in comparison to those who came before them and they're now trapped between a franchise rock and a rebuild's hard place trying to break free. A fateful offseason, one without the simple comfort of a mere playoff trip before it, awaits while a handful of their brethren compete for the title denied to them.

But enough about the Los Angeles Lakers.

Yes, the Lakers have hoisted the Larry O'Brien Trophy far more recently than the New York Knicks. After all, Walt Disney World, site of the Lakers' last championship run in 2020, merely consisted of the Magic Kingdom when the Knicks won their last title in 1973 in contrast to the Star Wars/Marvel-branded behemoth it's become today.

Davis as a Knick (Photo: Clutchpoints)

Davis (3) battles the Knicks

Davis (3) and Taj Gibson

Modern times, however, put each franchise in equally dire straits. Enough has been written about the Knicks' disappointing follow-up to the magic of the 2020-21 season. On the other side of the country the Lakers, meandering through the roller-coaster LeBron James era, are already looking for a new coach and other changes could follow. A roster headlined by James and oft-injured superstar compatriots is likely the next target for renovation, the latter category led by Anthony Davis.

Though all current signs point to the Lakers keeping him around for another run with James, Davis' name has been floated in prior trade rumors and speculation is only set to intensify further. Should the Knicks inquire?

The Case For Davis

If the Knicks are looking for this offseason to be a gamechanger, Davis certainly appears to be one of the more obtainable difference makers. He certainly won't come cheap...he's due over $121 million guaranteed over the next three years...but the Knicks have contracts expiring in 2023 that they could give away early.

In short, New York has the financial flexibility to not only affordably welcome Davis to the fold but their roster features select assets that the ever-picky James can work with as he tries to reopen a championship window.

One of the more tragic subplots of the Knicks' early offseason endeavors...or, frankly, the lack of one...has been the long-term prospects of Mitchell Robinson. The June 30 deadline to extend the longest-tenured Knick is quickly approaching, but little visible progress has been made despite Robinson's apparent preference to linger in New York. If/when Robinson leaves, the Knicks will need to shore up their interior: both Julius Randle (previously a Laker at the onset of his NBA career) and Nerlens Noel could be part of a potential summer deal, leaving Taj Gibson and Jericho Sims at the top of their interior depth chart.

Potential defines the modern Knicks but a contributing veteran with championship pedigree is sorely lacking. Miami, for example, has worked with previous champion and top-seed dweller Kyle Lowry en route to the conference finals.

It's great to have, say, a former MVP like Derrick Rose on the court, but a team looking to revert its fortunes after having a brief taste of the playoffs could benefit from having a more consistent such prescience in town. Davis would be that type of player, one that can give hopeful staples like RJ Barrett and Obi Toppin an in-game education.

The Case Against Davis

Adding Davis would have the aura of the Carmelo Anthony deal, one that would amplify the already palpable sense of excitement and high-octane euphoria that surrounds New York basketball. At the same time, however, the Knicks have been burned by such a concept before.

Perennial late-2010s All-Star Kemba Walker, for example, was poised to be the missing piece...especially in the Tom Thibodeau system that cherishes point guards. Walker was a non-factor for the majority of last season and is all but certain to find a new locale. Walker is one of several big-budget productions that have blown up in the Knicks' face...for the sake of brevity, and your sanity, we'll just mention Walker as the team's most recent case.

The Knicks are trying to build something sustainable while picking up the pieces from a failed return trip to the postseason. Adding Davis is the type of move a team makes when they're the proverbial "one move away" from true contention. The wide-open nature of the Eastern Conference could make a leap back into the postseason easier...Davis would probably put the Knicks in the top six...but does the team really want to invest nine figures into a way to simply avoid the Play-In Tournament? Just because the Knicks can afford Davis, doesn't mean they should, just to prove to a watching Association that they can.

Davis' ability to make a difference mostly hinges on his availability...which has come under major question over the past couple of seasons. While Davis was one of the biggest heroes in Disney World, he has been limited to 76 regular season games over the last two years.

Verdict

As long as NBA All-Stars and difference-makers exist, they're going to be connected. If the Lakers do want to move on from Davis ... and there's not much traction for them moving toward such an idea ... the Knicks would be a high-octane but illogical suitor.

No one can truly fault Davis for the ailments; basketball is a physical, unpredictable affair, after all. But the risks feel far too high for a team in potential transition and in an unknown stage of development. Besides, any deal for Davis would likely involve the Knicks giving away multiple assets, ones that would likely play a greater role in creating a sustainable Knicks future better than the current Laker, through no fault of his own, ever could.