ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penn, PA

The Fascinating Legacy of Penn State's 2018 Recruiting Class

By Mark Wogenrich
AllPennState
AllPennState
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bB07o_0fp4vK9j00

Four years later, James Franklin's superstar class remains his most captivating at Penn State.

Penn State's 2018 recruiting class was special, one born from the combined 22 wins of two breakthrough seasons. On Signing Day, coach James Franklin proudly detailed its exhaustive accomplishments.

This class had three Under Armour All-Americans, two All-American  Bowl participants and the Virginia Gatorade Player of the Year. It featured three 5-star prospects and two ranked in the national top 10, a first for the Lions since 2000. Fifteen of the 23 signees were 4-star prospects or better. And Penn State had signed the No. 1 player in Pennsylvania for the third consecutive year.

This recruiting class promised to be the launchpad for Penn State's football future. Four years later, it has proven to be the most fascinating of Franklin's tenure that also has cast a "What might have been" tone on the past two seasons.

Penn State's 2018 recruiting class has birthed six NFL Draft picks (including three first-rounders) so far, the reigning NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, the program's single-game receiving record, a new Heinz Field chant, the longest pass play in school history, a dismissed hazing lawsuit, Tom Brady's neighbor and the first college football player to sign an NIL deal with a horse.

Eight of the 23 signees transferred, six are in the NFL, six are still Nittany Lions and three took medical retirements.

Penn State's 2018 recruiting class has plenty of stories to tell. Here they are.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GooiC_0fp4vK9j00
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons appears on the red carpet prior to the NFL Honors.

Kirby Lee/USA Today Sports Network

The Draft Picks

Micah Parsons: The highest-ranked player in the class delivered two exceptional seasons, leading Penn State in tackles twice, before announcing plans to opt out of the 2020 season. Dallas drafted Parsons at No. 12 overall in 2021, and the linebacker became a first-team All-Pro, a Pro Bowl selection and the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Odafe Oweh: A four-star defensive end and top-100 prospect, Oweh was a first-team All-Big Ten selection in 2020 without recording a sack. The Baltimore Ravens prized his athleticism and promise, drafting Oweh at No. 31 overall in 2021. As a rookie, Oweh made five sacks and forced three fumbles.

Pat Freiermuth: One of 12 four-star prospects in the 2018 class, Freiermuth was an All-America tight end who twice decided to return to Penn State for the 2020 season. He played in four games, breaking the school record for touchdown receptions by a tight end, but sustained a season-ending injury against Ohio State that required surgery. The Pittsburgh Steelers selected him in the 2021 second round, and Freiermuth caught 60 passes, seven for touchdowns, during the regular season. Steelers fans welcomed Freiermuth to Pittsburgh with the chant, "Muuuuuuth."

Jahan Dotson: Once committed to UCLA, Dotson returned to his home-state team and made the starting lineup as a freshman. He then returned to Penn State for his senior season in 2021, becoming an All-American receiver who set the program's single-game record for receiving yards and finished second on the career-receptions list (183). The Washington Commanders selected Dotson at No. 16 overall, making him Penn State's highest-drafted receiver since 1984 .

Receiver Jahan Dotson at Penn State Pro Day (; 0:57)

Jesse Luketa: A four-star defensive prospect, Luketa played linebacker (taking over Parsons' place outside) in 2020 before shifting to defensive end in 2021. He eventually played both positions, was a third-team All-Big Ten nominee and was drafted in the seventh round by the Arizona Cardinals.

Rasheed Walker: A multi-year starter at left tackle, Walker was poised to become Penn State's highest-drafted lineman since second-rounder Donovan Smith in 2015. He was inconsistent last season, however, missed the last three games due to injury and was unable to work out at the NFL Combine and Penn State Pro Day. Green Bay selected Walker in the seventh round.

The Current Lions

PJ Mustipher: The defensive tackle was having a terrific season in 2021 when he sustained a season-ending injury against Iowa. Though he played in just six games, Mustipher was named second-team All-Big Ten. He will be back for a fifth season in 2022.

Juice Scruggs: A four-star offensive lineman, Scruggs was an honorable mention All-Big Ten guard last season. He will shift to center this season. Scruggs did not play in 2019 while rehabbing from an injury he sustained in a car accident .

Nick Tarburton: The defensive end fought injuries for several years before earning a starting role in 2021. He played in all 13 games, starting eight, and made his first sack against Arkansas in the Outback Bowl. Tarburton received the 2021 Tim Shaw Thrive Award at the program's annual banquet.

Jake Pinegar: A fifth-year senior, Pinegar returns to challenge for the starting kicker role he held as a freshman and sophomore. Pinegar was 11-for-12 on field goals in 2019. He worked through an injury last season, when Jordan Stout handled the kicking duties.

Charlie Katshir: The linebacker played in all 13 games on defense and special teams last season and seeks a larger role this year. He could be part of a linebacker rotation that needs to replace two starters. Former Penn State defensive coordinator Brent Pry raved about Katshir, saying he could play all three linebacker positions.

Bryce Effner: Effner is among Penn State's most veteran offensive linemen, having started at left tackle against Rutgers and Michigan State last season. He also plays on special teams.

Analyzing Penn State's NIL Strategy (; 1:53)

The Transfers

Will Levis: After starting two games in three years at Penn State, Levis transferred to Kentucky, where he was a team captain and led the program to 10 wins in 2021. Levis generated 3,202 yards of total offense, finished with a completion rate of 66 percent and threw 24 touchdown passes. He now is considered a potential first-round draft pick in 2023 and broke NIL ground by signing an endorsement deal with a Kentucky thoroughbred horse farm.

Justin Shorter: The former five-star receiver never found his stride at Penn State, laboring through injuries and inconsistency in 2019. Shorter sought a fresh start at Florida, where he caught 66 passes the past two seasons. Shorter returns for the Gators in 2022 seeking to be one of their top receivers.

Daniel George: The 6-4 receiver caught a school-record 95-yard touchdown pass as a true freshman in 2018, heralding a bright future. That was George's only touchdown catch at Penn State. He played in one game last season and this spring announced plans to transfer to Akron, where he will play for former Penn State offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead.

Ricky Slade: A five-star running back and the Gatorade Player of the Year in Virginia, Slade began the 2019 season as Penn State's starter but ceded more playing time to Journey Brown, Noah Cain and Devyn Ford. Ultimately, Slade transferred to Old Dominion in 2020, when the program did not have a season. Slade was not with Old Dominion in 2021.

Zack Kuntz: He was a four-star prospect at tight end with Freiermuth who needed to add mass to his 6-7 frame. Kuntz recorded three catches at Penn State and transferred to Old Dominion, where he broke out for a 73-catch season in 2021 that ranked second nationally among FBS tight ends. Kuntz returns to Old Dominion this season as a first-team All-Conference USA tight end.

Judge Culpepper: The defensive end, who became neighbors in 2020 with Tom Brady , is now a redshirt senior defensive tackle at Toledo. Culpepper played in 22 games at Penn State before transferring to Toledo, where he started 13 games and made 43 tackles last season.

Trent Gordon: Gordon spent three seasons at Penn State, playing cornerback and safety, and transferred to Arkansas after the 2020 season. He played in eight games for the Razorbacks, including their 24-10 win over Penn State in the Outback Bowl.

Isaiah Humphries: A three-star defensive back whose father Leonard played at Penn State, Humphries transferred to the University of California after his freshman season. He opted out of the 2020 season, returned for the Bears in 2021 and entered the NCAA Transfer Portal earlier this year. Humphries in 2020 filed a lawsuit against Penn State, Franklin and a former teammate alleging that he was hazed and harassed while with the team . A federal judge dismissed Penn State and Franklin from the suit in 2021.

The Medical Retirements

Nana Asiedu: A four-star lineman with an impressive future, Asiedu retired from football before his freshman season after being diagnosed with a heart condition.

Jordan Miner: Another promising four-star prospect, the defensive back also was forced to give up football because of a heart condition diagnosed before his freshman season. Miner was just 17 at the time.

Aeneas Hawkins: A defensive tackle, Hawkins announced his retirement from football in January after spending much of his time at Penn State "battling injury." He serves as the chief athlete officer for Limitless NIL , the NIL agency started by Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford.

Read More

100 reasons to be excited about Penn State football in 2022

Penn State's NFL players have topped $350 million in career earnings

For punter Jordan Stout, the time is now in Baltimore

AllPennState is the place for Penn State news, opinion and perspective on the SI.com network. Publisher Mark Wogenrich has covered Penn State for more than 20 years, tracking three coaching staffs, three Big Ten titles and a catalog of great stories. Follow him on Twitter @MarkWogenrich . And consider subscribing (button's on the home page) for more great content across the SI.com network.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ohio State freshman offensive lineman Carson Hinzman to wear a coveted number as a Buckeye

When you really think about it, the No. 75 should probably have been retired by the Ohio State program. However, it’s not, and that’s good news for freshman offensive tackle Carson Hinzman. According to a Twitter graphic, the freshman from Hammond, Wisconsin shared, he’s decided to wear the coveted No. 75 at least to start his career in Columbus.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

5-Star Running Back Richard Young Sets Major Visits

One of the best running backs in the 2023 recruiting class has set a few official visits. Per Hayes Fawcett of On3, five-star running back Richard Young has set visits for Oklahoma, Alabama, Notre Dame, Georgia, and Oregon. Ohio State won't be getting an OV, but the program is not out of the running for him.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2023 linebacker Samuel Omosigho reveals top schools

On Sunday, 2023 linebacker/safety Samuel Omosigho released his top ten schools via Twitter. One of the schools listed was the Auburn Tigers. Other programs that were included are TCU, USC, Oklahoma, SMU, Nebraska, Oklahoma State, Michigan, Florida, and Ole Miss. Omosigho is regarded as a three-star by 247Sports’ recruiting rankings....
AUBURN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Penn, PA
Football
Local
Pennsylvania Football
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Akron, PA
City
Penn, PA
State
Arkansas State
On3.com

3-star OT Luke Burgess names top 3 schools

New Palestine (Ind.) three-star offensive tackle Luke Burgess has named Florida State, Louisville and North Carolina as his top three schools. “Most importantly I want to thank God, my family and mentors for supporting me along my journey. Thank you to every coach who has extended a scholarship and made my dream come true. With that said, these are the 3 schools I will be focusing on for the remainder of my recruitment,” Burgess tweeted.
NEW PALESTINE, IN
Yardbarker

Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin offers solution to growing NIL problem

Lane Kiffin agrees with Nick Saban that the NCAA’s new Name, Image and Likeness rules have resulted in programs buying their recruiting classes, but he does not necessarily think that is a bad thing. There is one significant change Kiffin feels the system needs, however. Kiffin discussed the current...
OXFORD, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Micah Parsons
CBS Sports

WATCH: Four-star RB Jayden Limar to make college commitment live Thursday on CBS Sports HQ

A highly coveted running back from the 2023 class will make his college commitment live Thursday at 7 p.m. ET on CBS Sports HQ, when Jayden Limar announces his decision from a group of finalists that includes Arizona, Michigan, Notre Dame and Oregon. Limar is considered a four-star prospect and ranked as the No. 247 overall prospect in the class by 247Sports. You can watch the announcement live in the video at the top of this page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaytradition.com

5 B1G teams make Athlon Sports Top 25 for 2022 college football season

With spring football in the books and the 2022 season still a few months away, projections have become the focus of the college football offseason. This week, Athlon Sports shared its Top 25 teams for the 2022 season. Unlike traditional preseason rankings, Athlon’s Top 25 is based on projected finishes for 2022. Athlon projects that 5 Big Ten teams will finish in the Top 25.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Honors#Recruiting#Penn State Football#American Football#College Football#College Sports#Penn State#All Americans#Nil#Nittany Lions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Football
saturdaytradition.com

2022 DB from Michigan decommits from Iowa, re-opens recruitment

Iowa’s 2022 recruiting class will have one less member than previously expected. Wednesday, 3-star defensive back Olando Trader announced his decision to decommit from Iowa and re-open his recruitment. He was previously expected to arrive on campus this summer as the Hawkeyes prepare for the 2022 campaign. “Iowa has...
IOWA STATE
NFL

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Wednesday, May 25

Though the Dallas Cowboys have only just started their OTA workouts, it appears they're already having to work around some new injuries. Newly acquired wide receiver James Washington did not participate in team drills Wednesday during Dallas' OTA session, and was seen wearing a boot as he watched from the sidelines, though the 26-year-old said after practice that the injury shouldn't keep him out of practice for long.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rutgers football: five kickoff times announced including the season opener and the home opener

Five kickoff times were announced by the Big Ten Network on Thursday, including the season opener at Boston College and the home opener one week later against Wagner. The updated Rutgers football schedule, as of now, with the five new kickoff times: Sept. 3 at Boston College (Noon, ACC Network) Sept. 10 vs. Wagner (4 p.m., Big Ten Network) Sept. 17 at Temple (ESPN+) Sept. 24 vs. Iowa Oct. 1 at Ohio State (3:30 p.m.) Oct. 7 (Friday) vs. Nebraska (7 p.m., FS1) Oct. 22 (Homecoming) vs. Indiana (Noon) Oct. 29 at Minnesota Nov. 5 vs. Michigan Nov. 12 at Michigan State Nov. 19 vs. Penn State Nov. 26 at Maryland Rutgers football is coming off a 5-8 season where they participated in the Gator Bowl. They have had a strong offseason, highlighted by a recruiting class that includes Jacob Allen, a four-star offensive lineman and the top player in New Jersey. RelatedRutgers football legacy Jake Guarnera gets an offer from the Big Ten program Rutgers was also very active in the transfer portal, where they added six players including four offensive linemen. Two of the transfer portal additions, wide receiver Taj Harris and offensive lineman J.D. DiRenzo, ended up cracking the top 75 of the 247Sports transfer portal rankings.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
AllPennState

AllPennState

Philadelphia, PA
606
Followers
494
Post
75K+
Views
ABOUT

AllPennState is a FanNation channel covering Penn State athletics

 https://ww.si.com/college/pennstate

Comments / 0

Community Policy