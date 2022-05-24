ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Boise woman gets 2 months jail for US Capitol riot actions

By By REBECCA BOONE Associated Press
Idaho Press
Idaho Press
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l3ElI_0fp4npnE00

BOISE — An Idaho woman was sentenced Tuesday to two months in jail for her participation in the Jan. 6, 2021, siege of the U.S. Capitol building.

Pam Hemphill of Boise will also be on probation for three years and must pay a $500 fine, U.S. District Senior Judge Royce Lamberth said.

Hemphill pleaded guilty earlier this year to one misdemeanor count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in the Capitol building. In exchange, prosecutors dropped three additional misdemeanor charges.

During Hemphill’s sentencing hearing, Lamberth said it’s “tempting to be lenient,” but he can’t justify letting her just walk away after her offenses at the Capitol.

“Because it’s such a serious event in the history of our country, that I have to agree with the government’s recommendation in this case,” the judge said. “I believe there has to be a penalty when there is a serious offense like this.”

Like many other defendants who have been charged in connection with the siege, Hemphill posted videos to social media sites that showed her in Washington, D.C., in the days surrounding the insurrection and at the Capitol when it was happening.

In one video, she compared breaking windows at the federal building to actions protesters at the Idaho Statehouse had taken the previous year. In another, she said she avoided getting into trouble after being found inside the Capitol by telling police that she became lost after being pushed into the building by the crowd. The videos were later removed.

“Sometimes when I see those videos I want to give you the maximum,” Lamberth said. “Also, know you appear to me to be a sincere person who made a mistake. I can’t justify for anyone who ended up in your posture here to just walk away.”

Hemphill told the judge that she regrets everything she said and did on Jan. 6. She said she intended to record the protest but got caught up in the moment.

“It was as if I was at a football game cheering the team on from the stands,” Hemphill said. “I never should have left the stands in the first place.”

But Prosecutor Sonia Mittal told the judge that Hemphill repeatedly told police at the Capitol that she needed help, then egged the crowd on and filmed the violence against police. She also lied to officers, claiming she was trying to calm the crowd and that she had been pushed into the Capitol by other rioters, the prosecutor said.

“This defendant repeatedly asked police for help while undermining their efforts,” Mittal said, and “consistently drew resources away from police while they were desperately needed.”

Mittal also noted that Hemphill was involved in the protest at the Idaho Statehouse a year earlier that resulted in glass in a door being shattered as protesters tried to yank it open. The prosecutor rejected Hemphill’s claim of being a “citizen journalist.”

“This is not the actions of a journalist,” Mittal said. “This is the action of a rioter.”

Hemphill’s attorney, Nathan Silver II, said she “either followed the crowd or helped urge it on, but she didn’t harm the police.”

“I think she got carried away with all the excitement and said things that she never should have said,” Silver told the judge.

More than 800 defendants have been charged with federal crimes related to the Capitol insurrection. More than 290 of them have pleaded guilty, mostly to misdemeanors, and more than 170 have been sentenced.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boise, ID
Crime & Safety
State
Idaho State
City
Boise, ID
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Royce Lamberth
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Idaho Press

Idaho Press

Nampa, ID
809
Followers
1K+
Post
60K+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho Press covers the Treasure Valley and includes Kuna, Meridian, and Boise.

 https://www.idahopress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy