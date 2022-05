After a two-year break, this beloved festival is back, and we couldn’t be more excited. Celebrate the end of the school year at Aloha Stadium with all your favorite rides (plus some new ones!), a petting zoo, transforming robocar performers, and a packed schedule of live music. You’ll get the most bang-for-your-buck if you go on Sunday or Monday from noon to 5 p.m. when admission and rides are half off. Or if you are active-duty or retired military, plan to go on Monday when you and your dependents will receive free admission in celebration of Memorial Day.

HONOLULU, HI ・ 1 DAY AGO