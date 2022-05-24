ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 people shot in Oakland near Interstate 580

By CBS San Francisco
 3 days ago

OAKLAND -- At least two people were shot in an Oakland neighborhood Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Oakland police said officers responded to the area of 35th Ave. and Mangels Ave. in the Bartlett neighborhood just south of Interstate Highway 580 after a ShotSpotter alert.

Arriving officers found two people with apparent gunshot wounds. No other details were immediately released.

People were being urged to avoid the area.

This is breaking news update. More information to be added as available.

Comments / 10

Guest
3d ago

580 becoming the most dangerous part of Oakland. A freeway is now a murder hotspot..smh We had West Oakland, East Oakland, and now 580 as areas to avoid..🤦‍♂️

Yenis Messaoudi
3d ago

Oakland it's not a place to live and grow up family need to move out expensive and dangerous

KRON4 News

1 in grave condition, 2 injured in East Oakland shooting

OAKLAND (BCN) – Three people were wounded, and one of those is in grave condition, following a shooting Tuesday afternoon in East Oakland, police said. The city’s gunshot detection system alerted police just after 12:30 p.m. to the shooting in the 3200 block of 35th Avenue. Officers responded and located at least two people with […]
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Hayward police seek 'reckless' motorcycle driver

HAYWARD, Calif. - Hayward police sent out an alert Friday saying they are trying to figure out who this "reckless" motorcycle rider is. They shared images of a man in a black helmet, T-shirt and jeans popping a wheelie on a Suzuki in the middle of the street. Police said...
HAYWARD, CA
KRON4 News

Two injured in separate SF shootings

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Two people were shot on San Francisco’s eastside Tuesday, one of whom sustained life-threatening injuries. The first reported shooting was reported at 1:44 a.m. in the city’s south of Market neighborhood. Officers arrived to 10th and Harrison streets, where a 52-year-old man said someone shot him from a vehicle. The man […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX40

28-year-old woman drives into tree along I-80

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — A major accident along westbound Interstate 80 at Waterman may cause traffic delays, according to Fairfield Fire Department. According to the California Highway Patrol, a 28-year-old woman drove off the roadway for an unknown reason and officers do not believe she was under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the […]
KRON4 News

Woman found fatally shot in SF home

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) – San Francisco police are investigating the suspicious death of a woman found fatally shot inside a home in the city’s Hunters Point neighborhood early Monday morning. Officers responded at 5:18 a.m. to a report of a shooting in the first block of Osceola Lane and found the 30-year-old victim, who was […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
