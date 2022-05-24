ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountain View, CA

Congressional Dems call on Google to protect privacy of abortion patients

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SU499_0fp4lrd600

MOUNTAIN VIEW (CBS SF/AP) – More than 40 Democratic members of Congress called on Google to stop what they see as the unnecessary collection and retention of people's location data, arguing the information could be used to identify women seeking abortions.

In a letter sent Tuesday to Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Google parent Alphabet Inc., the lawmakers express concern that if abortion were to become illegal in the U.S., the company's "current practice of collecting and retaining extensive records of cell phone location data will allow it to become a tool for far-right extremists looking to crack down on people seeking reproductive health care."

If the Supreme Court upends the 1973 decision that legalized abortion — as a draft opinion suggests it may in the coming weeks — pregnancies could be surveilled and the data shared with police or sold to vigilantes, privacy experts fear.

Google, specifically, stores "historical location information about hundreds of millions of smartphone users," the letter notes, "which it routinely shares with government agencies."

Representatives for Alphabet did not immediately respond to a message for comment. Tech companies have largely tried to stay out of the abortion debate. Meta Platforms, which owns Facebook, has reportedly reminded employees that they are prohibited from discussing abortion in workplace communication channels. Meta did not respond to a request for comment.

In their letter, the Democrats, who were led by Sen. Ron Wyden from Oregon, asked Google to stop collecting and keeping records of their customers' every movement.

Law enforcement officials routinely obtain court orders forcing Google to turn over its customers' location information, the letter notes. This includes "geofence" orders, which are requests for Google to provide data about everyone who was near a specific location at a specific time.

Google received 11,554 geofence warrants in 2020, according to the company. It has not said how many of those it complied with.

Comments / 1

BUM INC
3d ago

Democrats haven’t called for the Supreme Court justices to have privacy ! Why should pro abortion individuals have privacy ? Double standard again with Democrats !

Reply
7
Related
WashingtonExaminer

DC archdiocese accidentally sends blunt response on Pelosi Communion ban

EXCLUSIVE — Archbishop Wilton Gregory of the Archdiocese of Washington, D.C., has refused to comment publicly on whether he supports the barring of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) from receiving Holy Communion in light of her stance on abortion, with his office saying in a blunt and mistakenly sent email to the Washington Examiner that requests “will be ignored.”
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mountain View, CA
Mountain View, CA
Government
State
Oregon State
Local
California Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Wyden
Person
Sundar Pichai
Salon

Susan Collins says Brett Kavanaugh lied to her about abortion — but Josh Hawley is not buying it

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, suggested on Tuesday that Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh lied to her about their stance on abortion. Her comments come just a day after Politico published a leaked copy of the Supreme Court's initial draft majority opinion on Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 ruling that enshrined the constitutional right to abortion. The draft strongly indicates that the high court will ultimately rule against the law, rolling back decades of progressive advocacy aimed at expanding abortion across the country.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dems#Abortion Law#Cbs Sf Ap#Democratic#Alphabet Inc#The Supreme Court#Meta Platforms
CNN

This is what the Supreme Court justices said about abortion as nominees

Since the landmark 1973 Supreme Court decision in Roe v Wade, which established the legal right to abortion in the United States, nominees to the highest court have been asked about their views on abortion during their confirmation hearings. They’ve also been asked about Casey v Planned Parenthood, a 1991 decision that established the “undue burden test” by which abortion regulations are judged.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Google
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
58K+
Followers
22K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy