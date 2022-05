From his vantage point behind the deli counter at the new South Point Grocery, Josh McLane recognizes that both time and money are valuable, especially for the worker bees buzzing around the Downtown area looking for a quick lunch. His ethos? Aim to have everyone in and out in five minutes. “Fast and hot, when it comes to our orders. I try to set this job up to be easy for my amazing team,” McLane says. “I’ll come in, do a lot of prep work, and make it really simple to create all the orders and send our customers on their way as fast as possible.”

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO