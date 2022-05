One of the first things any portrait photographer should learn is how to create soft, flattering light. The thing is, most people want to look good in portraits, and making them do exactly that is a great skill to have. But with an ever-growing number of lights out there, it can be hard to learn about specific equipment. Instead, in this video, I share the basics of how to approach light on a more fundamental, ontological level rather than what settings to use. It's probably more fun that way: to figure out the little hiccups yourself through trial and error, if you have the basics down.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO