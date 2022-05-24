Once Again, Bismarck Proudly Hosts The ND HS State Track Meet

Just for the heck of it, try and do this one time... ...while you are watching a sporting event, like baseball or football...OR hockey, pretend like you are a play-by-play announcer ( on the radio, not television ). You will find out in about 10 seconds just how hard it is. Here in town, at our local high school sports events, there are generally two announcers that you'll hear on SuperTalk 1270 am, The job of the first one is to strictly give you what's happening right at that moment - "Here is the 3-2 pitch to _ _ _ _ _" - his or her partner is referred to as a "color commentator" This person will paint the scene in your head all the details surrounding the game ( stats, weather, vital information some sports junkies gobble up ). The best in town by far is the duo of Rob Meltzer and Rick Rider.

