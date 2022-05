Will the fans of Alabama football and Texas A&M get what they want?. This year’s contest between the Crimson Tide and Aggies will be intense, especially after the dust-up between Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher about the NIL model. Ainias Smith, a wide receiver for Texas A&M, is calling for the Aggies fan base to “pack the stadium” in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Current and former Alabama players showed support to Coach Saban and are ready for the contest.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO