ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

The Legal Consequences Of When Who Dun It Becomes What Dun It

By Chris Williams
abovethelaw.com
 3 days ago

But not all fields are prepared for technological innovation, and one of them is patent law. Patent law is based on the assumption that inventors are human; it currently struggles to deal with an inventor that is a machine. Courts around the world are wrestling with this problem now as patent...

abovethelaw.com

Comments / 0

Related
abovethelaw.com

The 2022 Milton Handler Lecture: Refocusing Antitrust Enforcement On Competition

Remarks in person at the New York City Bar Association, where he was the keynote speaker of the 2022 Milton Handler Lecture. The head of the Antitrust Division of the Department of Justice, Mr. Kanter has been widely expected to take a vigorous enforcement approach. His May 18 speech was an opportunity to signal more explicitly what that might look like. And although he avoided any comment on specific fact patterns, his remarks made clear that busy times are ahead for the antitrust bar.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
abovethelaw.com

What Does The Ninth Circuit’s Ruling On The Legality Of Delta-8 THC Mean For The Industry?

The case at issue pertained to an intellectual property controversy. AK Futures LLC, a manufacturer of e-cigarette and vaping products, brought a copyright and trademark infringement action in which it alleged that Boyd Street Distro, LLC, a downtown Los Angeles storefront and smoke products wholesaler, had been selling counterfeit versions of AK Futures’ “Cake”-branded e-cigarette and vaping products containing Delta-8 THC.
LOS ANGELES, CA
abovethelaw.com

How Technology Supports Access To Justice

The access to justice movement is focused on bridging lawyers and legal services to an unmet need from legal consumers. In simpler terms: There’s plenty more legal work to be had; the question is how to make it viable for attorneys or legal services to take it on. There...
TECHNOLOGY
Nature.com

Artificial intelligence is breaking patent law

You have full access to this article via your institution. In 2020, a machine-learning algorithm helped researchers to develop a potent antibiotic that works against many pathogens (see Nature https://doi.org/ggm2p4; 2020). Artificial intelligence (AI) is also being used to aid vaccine development, drug design, materials discovery, space technology and ship design. Within a few years, numerous inventions could involve AI. This is creating one of the biggest threats patent systems have faced.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design Patent#Patent Law#Inventions#Ai
The Next Web

OpenAI punished dev who used GPT-3 to ‘resurrect’ the dead — was this fair?

Machine-learning systems are increasingly worming their way through our everyday lives, challenging our moral and social values and the rules that govern them. These days, virtual assistants threaten the privacy of the home; news recommenders shape the way we understand the world; risk-prediction systems tip social workers on which children to protect from abuse; while data-driven hiring tools also rank your chances of landing a job. However, the ethics of machine learning remains blurry for many.
COMPUTERS
abovethelaw.com

Oh No, A New York Judge Didn't Let Gunmakers Avoid Legal Responsibility For Our Dead!

Good news for New Yorkers that would rather accountability to thoughts and prayers the next time someone gets gunned down in the street. A federal judge Wednesday dismissed a lawsuit from gun industry groups challenging a New York law that permits civil lawsuits against companies for conduct found to have endangered public safety.
LAW
Joel Eisenberg

Scientists Believe Death May Be Reversible Through Computers and Robots

The Singularity’s theoretical merge of man and machine is opening new doors of science and technology. This article is based on technology and science postings, and related media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:LiveScience.com, Metro.Co.uk, Dr. Ian Pearson, Futurism.com, Stanford Computer Science, Villanova University, and NPR.org.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
abovethelaw.com

Associates Should Avoid Taking Sides In Law Firm Partner Disputes

As detailed on this website and other legal news outlets, law firms of all types and sizes often have internal disputes that put reality television drama to shame. Sometimes, partners defect from shops over financial or personal issues, and this can leave egos bruised and people stuck holding the bag for the departing attorneys. Sometimes law firms divorce altogether, like with the famous Cellino & Barnes breakup, which was so dramatic (and perhaps a little comedic), that is spawned an off-Broadway play. Although it might sound easier said than done, associates should try not to take sides during partner disputes at law firms so they can have the most options available to them later in their careers.
LAW
abovethelaw.com

This Biglaw Partner's Nearly $2,500 Hourly Rate Is Raising Some Brows

It’s well known that Biglaw partners at the top of their game command high hourly rates. But how high is too high? According to a U.S. bankruptcy trustee, the answer is $2,465. That’s the going rate for Hogan Lovells partner Neal Katyal, and the U.S. is objecting to Johnson...
ECONOMY
abovethelaw.com

Biglaw Partner Treated Client As 'Cash Cow,' Gets Benchslapped In Court Judgment

They say everything’s bigger in Biglaw, and that includes the losses. Last week, Dechert and its former white-collar crime head, Neil Gerrard, lost a case against former client Eurasian Natural Resources Corporation (“ENRC”) in London’s High Court. And by lost, it’s more like got demolished.
LAW
abovethelaw.com

Wednesday, May 25, 2022

“Supreme Court may soon loosen gun laws as nation reels from massacres”: Ariane de Vogue of CNN has this report. “Gov. Kevin Stitt signs bill banning abortion starting at conception”: Barbara Hoberock of The Tulsa World has this report. And Carmen Forman of The Oklahoman reports that “Oklahoma...
CONGRESS & COURTS
abovethelaw.com

This Is Really, Really Dumb: Ohio Court Says Google May Be A Common Carrier

And, yet, now a state court in Ohio has said that Google may just be a common carrier. There’s a lot going on here, but it’s a really dumb ruling by a very confused judge. This is the case that we wrote about a year ago, in which Ohio filed a weird lawsuit that reads like it wants to be an antitrust lawsuit against Google, but focuses on declaring the company to be a “common carrier.” As we noted when that lawsuit came out, most of it was completely nonsensical. Even if Ohio got what it wanted, it still wasn’t clear what it would mean for Google to “not discriminate” against websites, because the entire point of a search engine is to discriminate. It ranks its results and those rankings are a form of discrimination: discriminating against less relevant and useful results in favor of more relevant and useful results.
OHIO STATE
makeuseof.com

Is Ethical Hacking Legal or Illegal?

The expanding digital world is producing more and more hackers, but they’re not all bad. In fact, the best way to protect yourself or your business from cybercriminals is to get an ethical hacker on your side. But is ethical hacking legal? Yes, it actually is. As long as...
TECHNOLOGY
abovethelaw.com

As The World Churns

There seems to be a never-ending amount of callousness mixed with stupidity mixed with cognitive dissonance mixed with outright violence and horror these days. The London office of Biglaw firm White & Case allegedly fired a partner who was suffering from mental health issues due to the loss of his wife to cancer. Disputing the fired partner’s claim and saying that the partner was terminated for “poor performance,” the catchall of all catchalls, the firm noted that “sadness and grief” are not sufficiently disabling under British law.
LAW
morningbrew.com

Lauren Maillian discusses health as key to better entrepreneurship

“I feel as though I’m the strategist and the consultant for the future world that we want to live in for women of color.”. Lauren Maillian is a serial entrepreneur, as well as CEO and board member of digitalundivided, a social organization dedicated to raising VC funding and promoting economic growth for Black and Latinx women entrepreneurs. She serves as an investor and advisor to several startups, including Ephemeral Tattoo, Kroma Wellness, and Ruggable.
HEALTH
The Next Web

This is what may happen when we merge the human brain and computers

Why are we on the verge of creating a technology that will combine the computer with the human nervous system into a single complex? How will a person change after connecting with an electronic machine? Can a computer system handle the flood of data from billions of living neurons? I will try to answer these questions in this article.
COMPUTERS
abovethelaw.com

Coups 4 Dummies Lawyer John Eastman Humiliated In Court. Again.

Another day, another ritual spanking in court for Trump’s coup-curious lawyer John Eastman, who faced another set of embarrassing disclosures by the January 6 Select Committee last night. The former law professor is waging a losing battle to block Chapman University from handing his emails over to the January...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy