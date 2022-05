Errors happen to everyone. Humans make mistakes. The problem is, if you don’t scan some items at Walmart, you could be cited heavily. Self-checkout “shoplifting” at Walmart is being a crackdown on, and citations are being issued when people walk away without paying for all their items. KGUN9 reported recently that Walmart shoppers in Tucson Walmart were cited and sent to court for mistakes. The unidentified woman says she was given a petty theft citation at the Walmart at 7635 N. La Cholla Blvd. B in Tucson. She says she accidentally forgot to scan a few items during check out. This then leads to a citation given to the woman.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 3 DAYS AGO