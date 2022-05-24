Home Tour: A Falls Church Colonial Fit for an Executive

Bacall & Bogie, an “experiential, luxury fashion boutique” that is part art gallery, part sustainable clothing shop, is now open at 8001 Wisconsin Ave Suite 202 in Bethesda. According to the store, “We offer an edited selection of chic, versatile, and sustainably produced garments and accessories from Spain, France, Portugal, Denmark, and more. Committed to quality over quantity, we’re on a mission to make our clientele’s closets easier to shop by providing new, interesting designs for every role they play: the Momtrepreneur, the Traveler, the Artist, the Trendsetter, et., ALL. And we work with brands that respect people and the planet. These choices are simple, but significant. Additionally, Bacall & Bogie is a place to gather. In the post COVID-world we wanted to return to a better and stronger community than we had before, so we created it. Whether it’s an art exhibit, artist workshop, you name it, we want this to be a place for you to come and experience something new.”

