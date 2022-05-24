Home Tour: A Falls Church Colonial Fit for an Executive
By Laura Scudder
northernvirginiamag.com
3 days ago
Within Falls Church is a stately colonial in Brookside Manor, a neighborhood with a collection of executive style homes in a quiet location. Minutes from major commuter routes and the Metro’s Silver Line, this home oozes curb appeal with its fresh paint and trimmed lawn. Coming home here...
Alexandria's new plant store and terrarium workshop — called PlantHouse — is opening this weekend. PlantHouse will open at 921 N St. Asaph St. and will offer premium houseplants and ceramics, plus the opportunity to build a terrarium in their do-it-yourself and workshop space. Pending a VABC license, PlantHouse will also open a bar in the space later this summer.
They're still constructing the underground parking garage at the future site of the Twinbrook Quarter Wegmans grocery store in Rockville, at the corner of Rockville Pike and Halpine Road. The 80,000 square foot supermarket will be the retail anchor for Phase 1 of the B.F. Saul development. Phase 1 will also include 450 luxury apartment units, a rooftop sundeck, a full-size resort pool, 24 hour concierge desk, 25000 square feet of additional retail and restaurant space, a game room, a chef's kitchen, and a "state-of-the-art" fitness center.
June 4-5 Occoquan RiverFest and Craft Show. Occoquan’s new RiverFest & Craft Show brings a twist to the town’s 50-year craft show tradition Saturday, June 4, and Sunday, June 5, featuring a spotlight on the Occoquan River and water-related activities for everyone. See occoquanva.gov for information. June 4.
Six months after Lady Camellia Pastry and Tea Room first announced it was looking to move into Alexandria, the owners seem to have found their new waterfront home. According to a special use permit, Macaron Bee is applying to move into 225 Strand Street. Restaurant owner Deborah Kim said while the name on the special use permit is Macaron Bee, the location will be Lady Camellia Pastry and Tea Room.
After nearly three years of business, a locally-curated restaurant at Lake Anne Plaza has officially closed its doors. Local VA, a gourmet dive bar that opened in 2019, permanently closed earlier this month, the business confirmed in a statement to FFXnow. The spokesperson for the business declined to comment further...
This Fairfax Station home was built in 1999, but it has a timeless feel that will make you think it’s been around forever. The Williamsburg-style colonial home has charming crown molding and wood burning fireplaces throughout that make the 5,221-square-foot home cozy despite its spacious size. The traditional floor plan is refreshed with modern touches such as refinished hardwood floors and new appliances.
A city breakfast spot has a new face helming its waffle irons. 521 Biscuits & Waffles, the four-year old restaurant at 521 E. Main St., has been sold to new ownership. Fredericksburg native Damien Eure is the new proprietor after buying the business last month from married couple Aaron Bond and María José Mejía Ruiz for an undisclosed amount.
At this time next month, McLean diners will be able to grab a hamburger and sit down to a platter of lamb kabobs all in one location. The D.C.-based chain Z-Burger and Persian restaurant Maman Joon are on track to open at 1408 Chain Bridge Road in early June, Z-Burger owner Peter Tabibian told FFXnow on Monday (May 23).
The former home of the D.C. Housing Authority will be converted into a residential complex after the agency announced its plans to relocate and sell the building’s ground lease. Ares Management and MRP Realty led a joint venture to acquire the longtime DCHA offices at 1133 North Capitol Street...
Hometown Holidays/Taste of Rockville takes place this weekend, Saturday, May 28 and Sunday, May 29 between 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. at Redgate Park (14500 Avery Road). This is the first year at the new location, moving away from Rockville Town Square where the event was previously held. Per...
Fun Markets, which started April 2022, are local social events that supercharge the ability to reconnect and support local farmers, food vendors, artisan, crafters, young-entrepreneurs, service providers, and small-business owners. While social media is convenient for keeping connected with family, friends, and co-workers, nothing empowers networking for community and relationship building like in-person events.
It had been 2 days since our last stolen wheels report. You can see some MPD suggestions on ways to prevent a Helluva Way to Wake Up here. Erica sends above from Edgewood: “At least they left the nuts?”. Kate sends below from Columbia Heights: “Thieves didn’t even have...
After selling off her fast-growing soul food chain in 2020, Milk & Honey’s original owner Monique Rose preserves its legacy with what she’s calling a “last hurrah” in Maryland. Rose’s new Prince George’s County flagship, dubbed The Real Milk and Honey Pancake Factory (4531 Telfair Boulevard,...
Paige Lobuts says she always knew that one day she wanted to open her own business, but it had to be something that she was passionate about. So naturally, she turned to fashion. “Ever since I was a little girl, I have always loved dressing up and playing with clothes,”...
Frying Pan Farm Park is one of the most popular destinations in Fairfax County. While the park is home to a country store, carousel, and wagon rides, it’s also a fully functioning farm. And what does that mean? Guests have access to the cutest farm animals in NoVA. A...
Vietnamese immigrants in Northern Virginia were honored Tuesday afternoon with a historical marker that now sits aside Eden Center in Falls Church. The plaque tells the story of many immigrants who fled a war-torn Vietnam in the 1970s. According to historians, a great many opened businesses in Arlington’s Clarendon neighborhood but, with rising rents, moved to the Eden Center in Falls Church during the 1980s.
Bacall & Bogie, an “experiential, luxury fashion boutique” that is part art gallery, part sustainable clothing shop, is now open at 8001 Wisconsin Ave Suite 202 in Bethesda. According to the store, “We offer an edited selection of chic, versatile, and sustainably produced garments and accessories from Spain, France, Portugal, Denmark, and more. Committed to quality over quantity, we’re on a mission to make our clientele’s closets easier to shop by providing new, interesting designs for every role they play: the Momtrepreneur, the Traveler, the Artist, the Trendsetter, et., ALL. And we work with brands that respect people and the planet. These choices are simple, but significant. Additionally, Bacall & Bogie is a place to gather. In the post COVID-world we wanted to return to a better and stronger community than we had before, so we created it. Whether it’s an art exhibit, artist workshop, you name it, we want this to be a place for you to come and experience something new.”
As a holiday, Memorial Day is a bit of a contradiction. Coming on Monday (May 30), the actual day is a somber occasion, tracing its origins back to the post-Civil War era as a way to honor military service members killed in war. With the weather heating up and schools winding down, however, Memorial Day has long also been treated as an unofficial kick-off for summer.
Most visitors come to luxuriate in the romantic history of Chestertown and its sister village, Rock Hall, but the real attraction is getting out on the water. To get to this peninsula on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, drive across the Chesapeake Bay Bridge, and then head north past cornfields and stunning water views. Once you’ve arrived, it’s time to feast on freshly caught seafood, browse antiques shops, and stay at dreamy waterfront inns.
May Riegler Properties has acquired a 28-acre site in Frederick, Md., with plans to develop two logistics buildings on spec. Together the two buildings will comprise approximately 450,000 square feet. The site, sold by Envision, is located at 550 Highland Street and is close to Interstate 70, Interstate 270 and...
Comments / 0