Seattle, WA

Bank Robbery Suspect Arrested After Flushing Tracking Device In Seattle

By Zuri Anderson
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Seattle Police were able to nab a bank robbery suspect right as he was flushing a tracking device down the toilet , KIRO 7 reports.

The investigation began when officers responded to a call on the morning of May 21. Cops rushed to a report of a bank robbery in the 800 block of Northeast Northgate Way, where a man allegedly demanded cash via a letter. He also claimed he was armed with an explosive, prompting the employee to hand over some cash and a tracking device, according to authorities.

Officers followed the tracking device to an apartment building in the 1000 block of Eighth Avenue North in the Northgate neighborhood. Cops say they heard the device "chirping" in a locked bathroom of the building's lobby.

The suspect walked out of the bathroom ten minutes later, and police claim they found wet money wedged between the toilet and wall. They also spotted the clothing the bank robber was wearing inside the man's vehicle, which was also confirmed to be stolen.

Officers found some money belonging to the bank on the suspect's person but didn't find any bombs. He admitted to robbing three banks and flushing a tracking device down the toilet, according to Seattle Police. The suspect was booked into the King County Jail for the crimes. No word on what charges he faces.

mltnews.com

Mountlake Terrace woman arrested for fatal collision with motorcyclist in Everett

Mountlake Terrace resident Desiree Morin, 49, was arrested following a fatal collision with a motorcyclist in the 11100 block of Evergreen Way in Everett last week. According to probable cause documents filed in Snohomish County Superior Court, Everett police were dispatched to the collision shortly before 8:30 p.m. on Friday, May 20. They observed that Morin’s Honda Accord sedan had significant damage to its front end and was partially in the northbound oncoming lane of Evergreen Way. A heavily damaged motorcycle was laying nearby in the northbound lanes and farther north its rider was down in the street, bleeding profusely.
EVERETT, WA
thejoltnews.com

Driver allegedly rear ends another car while drunk

A Renton man was arrested and later released after allegedly rear-ending another vehicle while driving drunk through a Lacey intersection. Lacey police arrested the suspect, Matthew Wayne Ereth, 33, after a reported collision near the intersection of College Street SE and Lacey Boulevard SE on May 17. The reporting party...
LACEY, WA
northcoastnews.com

Smashed windows reported in Aberdeen

Aberdeen Police Department officers are on patrol to try to stop a rash of vandalism to the storefronts of local businesses. Fourteen active businesses in Aberdeen have had their windows broken since Friday, April 1, according to APD Lt. Steve Timmons. “The areas of the broken windows have been directed...
ABERDEEN, WA
