Bank Robbery Suspect Arrested After Flushing Tracking Device In Seattle

Photo: Getty Images

Seattle Police were able to nab a bank robbery suspect right as he was flushing a tracking device down the toilet , KIRO 7 reports.

The investigation began when officers responded to a call on the morning of May 21. Cops rushed to a report of a bank robbery in the 800 block of Northeast Northgate Way, where a man allegedly demanded cash via a letter. He also claimed he was armed with an explosive, prompting the employee to hand over some cash and a tracking device, according to authorities.

Officers followed the tracking device to an apartment building in the 1000 block of Eighth Avenue North in the Northgate neighborhood. Cops say they heard the device "chirping" in a locked bathroom of the building's lobby.

The suspect walked out of the bathroom ten minutes later, and police claim they found wet money wedged between the toilet and wall. They also spotted the clothing the bank robber was wearing inside the man's vehicle, which was also confirmed to be stolen.

Officers found some money belonging to the bank on the suspect's person but didn't find any bombs. He admitted to robbing three banks and flushing a tracking device down the toilet, according to Seattle Police. The suspect was booked into the King County Jail for the crimes. No word on what charges he faces.