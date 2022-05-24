Michael Amott Names His Three Favorite Songs From All Three Arch Enemy Singers

Aimee Osbourne, the daughter of Ozzy Osbourne, was treated for smoke inhalation after escaping a deadly recording studio fire on Thursday (May 19) in Hollywood. According to a FOX 11 Good Day L.A (as seen in the video report below)., the fire broke out at a nondescript building in Hollywood on the corner of Lexington and Seward just after 5:30PM on Thursday (May 19). One of the businesses housed within the building was a recording studio where Osbourne had been at, and she was one of two people who were treated for smoke inhalation. The news report states that a third unidentified person was later found dead within the building. The blaze reportedly took nearly an hour to put out, and the news report also stated that a marijuana brew operation was discovered on another floor of the building, though it was not revealed if that was where the fire originated.

