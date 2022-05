After more than two years of Covid-19, plenty of people are lowering their guards. But the pandemic isn't over yet — and, Bill Gates warns, the worst might still be ahead. "We're still at risk of this pandemic generating a variant that would be even more transmissive and even more fatal," the billionaire Microsoft co-founder and public health advocate told the Financial Times on Sunday. "It's not likely, I don't want to be a voice of doom and gloom, but it's way above a 5% risk that this pandemic, we haven't even seen the worst of it."

