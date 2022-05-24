ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Army bases that were named for Confederate officers now have new name recommendations

By Jay Price
Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 4 days ago

Two years ago, in the wake of the murder of George Floyd, Congress ordered the Pentagon to rename Army bases that had been named for Confederate officers. All these bases are in the South, and today a special naming commission released its recommendations for their new names. Jay Price of member...

