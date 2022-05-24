A Ukrainian medic recorded footage of her time in Mariupol — then sent it to the AP

After this week's mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, if the pattern continues, as it almost certainly will, the United States will have another mass shooting and another and then another. That means yet more communities will be reeling, trying to figure out what to do in the aftermath. This repetitive, tragic reality is why UnitedOnGuns at Northeastern University School of Law created what it calls a mass shooting protocol. It's a checklist that prepares mayors and city managers for what to do in the first 24 hours after one of these incidents.

UVALDE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO