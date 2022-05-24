ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

A Ukrainian medic recorded footage of her time in Mariupol — then sent it to the AP

By Sacha Pfeiffer
 4 days ago

NPR's Sacha Pfeiffer talks with Lori Hinnant,...

ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sacha Pfeiffer
A handbook aims to help local officials with the first 24 hours after a mass shooting

After this week's mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, if the pattern continues, as it almost certainly will, the United States will have another mass shooting and another and then another. That means yet more communities will be reeling, trying to figure out what to do in the aftermath. This repetitive, tragic reality is why UnitedOnGuns at Northeastern University School of Law created what it calls a mass shooting protocol. It's a checklist that prepares mayors and city managers for what to do in the first 24 hours after one of these incidents.
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medic#Npr#Ukrainian#Ap#The Associated Press
Ukraine claims victory in Kharkiv, but some nearby areas face relentless attacks

VYACHESLAV ZADORENKO: (Non-English language spoken). BEAUBIEN: "All the supermarkets were damaged or destroyed," he says. "All the businesses are closed." Prior to the February 24 invasion, Derhachi had a population of about 15,000 people. Now the few thousand that remain mostly rely on government food parcels to survive. The mayor is standing in front of the ruins of Derhachi's cultural center.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Alleged 'Nazi sympathizer' testifies in his own defense in Capitol riot trial

The latest trial stemming from the violent January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol is underway in Washington, D.C. The defendant is a man named Timothy Hale-Cusanelli. He's a former Army reservist who worked as a security guard at a Navy base. Prosecutors say he's also a Nazi sympathizer who fantasized about a second Civil War. Today, he testified in his own defense.
WASHINGTON, DC
Jorge Drexler's 'Tinta y Tiempo' navigates connection during social isolation

JORGE DREXLER: (Singing in Spanish). SIMON: He's been writing and performing songs for more than 30 years, with seven Latin Grammys and one Academy Award to his name. And his latest album, "Tinta Y Tiempo" navigates the complexities of touch and connection after so much time of social isolation. Jorge Drexler joins us now from his home in Madrid. Thanks so much for being with us.
MUSIC
11 babies die in a fire at a Senegalese hospital

TIVAOUANE, Senegal — Police were on guard and nearby residents and parents stood mourning outside a hospital in Senegal where a fire in the neonatal unit killed 11 newborns. Only three infants could be saved, President Macky Sall said, before calling on Thursday for three days of mourning for the young lives lost.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Uvalde school massacre lasted at least 40 minutes

Community members are mourning and law enforcement is still looking for answers two days after an 18-year-old gunman shot and killed 19 children and two adults at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. On Wednesday, officials released new details about the gunman's actions before and during the shooting, though they...
UVALDE, TX
Hartford, CT
ABOUT

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world.

 https://ctpublic.org/

